Treasurer filing opens June 21

Yamhill County Clerk Keri Hinton announced on Friday that filing to run for county treasurer will open on June 21.

Former Treasurer Kris Bledsoe had been running unopposed for re-election She resigned in May and withdrew her name from the race on Thursday

Hinton said, “We are required by (Oregon statute) to wait five business days before opening a candidate filing period. Due to the holiday on June 19, the five business days causes the candidate filing period to open on Friday, June 21, 2024. The last day to declare candidacy is Aug. 27, at 5 p.m.”

More details and the requirements for the position are available on the Clerk’s website, at yamhillcounty.gov/404/Clerk-Records-Elections.