Third COVID-19 case diagnosed in Yamhill County

[Updated, 11:32 a.m. Thursday, March 19]

Yamhilll County Public Health announced on Thursday that a third case of COVID-19 has been diagnosed in the Yamhill. It said that county nurses are working to notify and isolate people who were in close contact with the person.

***

A second case of COVID-19 has been diagnosed in Yamhill County.

According to the Public Health Facebook page, “Our communicable disease nurses are conducting contact investigations to notify and isolate individuals who were in close contact with the individuals who tested positive in the last 14 days. The individuals who tested positive are self-isolating and complying with public health recommendations.”

The Oregon Health Authority announced on Wednesday that the case was among 10 additional new diagnoses in the state, and that two more people in Oregon have died of the disease, bringing the state’s death toll to three so far.

A 60-year-old woman in Lane County died at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend on March 14, and a 71-year-old man in Washington County died March 17 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. The Lane County resident tested positive for the virus March 17, while the Washington County resident received a positive result on March 16. Both had underlying medical conditions.

They are among a total of 75 people in Oregon who have been confirmed to have COVID-19. The other eight new cases were confirmed as follows: one in Benton county, two in Lane County, four in Marion County, and two in Washington County.

“We are saddened at the news of these additional lives lost in Oregon due to COVID-19,” said Patrick Allen, OHA director. “These deaths only strengthen our resolve to slow the spread of this disease in our communities. We are in this together.”

Washington County Health Officer Christina Baumann, M.D., M.P.H., said, “We are sad to learn of the first death in our county due to COVID-19. Our hearts go out to his family during this time. We are committed to slowing down the spread of this disease and to protecting those most vulnerable among us.”

County Health and Human Services Director Lindsey Manfrin has said she will not release information about people who are diagnosed with the disease.

“We are only releasing case information by county to protect confidentiality,” Manfrin told the News-Register. “Given [the] small population size of many Yamhill County cities, we are releasing as much information as possible to inform and protect the public while not divulging any details that could lead to identification of a case.”