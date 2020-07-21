Oregon and county COVID-19 cases continue to grow

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
HumblyYours
I don't find the reporting of cases to be very useful. To leave out the number of hospitalizations and deaths locally, including the death rate, would be fair, especially if it was charted over time. Cases-only feels like fear-mongering and politically oriented.
tagup
healthoregon.org/ coronavirus is a pretty good source....you can sign up for daily email updates....