By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • November 12, 2021 Tweet

New COVID hospitalizations up last week

New hospitalizations statewide from COVID-19 increased last week from 313 the previous week to 378, even as new cases declined by 16%. The Oregon Health Authority reported that 6,643 new cases were reported last week, the lowest number since the last week in July.

Hospitals remain overwhelmed. The Oregon Health Authority reported on Wednesday that region 2, the six-county region that includes Yamhill County, had just two adult ICU beds available and six adult non-ICU beds. It said the state as a whole had 56 available ICU beds and 281 available adult non-ICU beds.

Testing last week increased by 4%, and test positivity rates dropped from 7.4% to 6.4%.

Reported deaths also increased significantly, but a number of them were people who died over the summer, with details now being released. The Oregon Health Authority reported that the 243 deaths reported last week was the highest figure to date in the pandemic, but noted, “This reflects in part ongoing efforts to address a backlog of suspected COVID-19-associated deaths identified by matching death certificate records to previously reported cases of COVID-19.”

One was a Yamhill County woman, whose death was reported on Wednesday, as the 125th county resident to die from COVID-19. The 92-year-old woman tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Aug. 15 at her residence.

Yamhill County reported 44 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the county to a total to date of 9,366 cases. The county was closed for the Veterans Day holiday on Thursday.

Yamhill County Public Health said in its monthly newsletter this week that “Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines are available at some pharmacies and healthcare providers and at our vaccine events at Public Health. … Please be patient as some locations may not yet have the pediatric vaccine available or may be low on stock. Oregon is expected to continue to receive pediatric doses in the coming weeks.

The county continues to offer testing and vaccination at the county fairgrounds.

McMinnville School District has scheduled two vaccine clinics for anyone 5 and older. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 11 and Dec. 4, at Duniway Middle School.

The agency also noted that booster doses have now been approved for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, for people who are 65 or older, people (18 and older) who live in long-term care facilities, those who have underlying medical conditions, increased risk of social inequities, or have disabilities, and for people who live or work in high-risk settings.

Mix and matching vaccine types for booster shots has also been approved.