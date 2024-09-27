Linfield democracy talk series continues Oct. 2

Linfield faculty from across the College of Arts and Sciences will discuss the perils and promise of democratic deliberation, focused on how citizens can engage productively and foster constructive dialogue across political divides. Scheduled panelists include Robin Barklis and Dimitri Kelly (political science); David Thomas Sumner (literature); Kaarina Beam (philosophy) and Jennifer Rauch (journalism and media studies).

The talks comprise the school’s fall “Pizza and Politics” series, and continue from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, with “Democracy in Divided Times Election 2024: What are the Stakes?” in Graf Hall rooms 111 and 115.

At 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, the series concludes with “Democracy in Divided Times: U.S. Foreign Policy and the 2024 Election in Jonasson Hall on the ground floor of Melrose Hall.

The events are free and visitors may park in any non-reserved spot on campus, and all locations are ADA accessible. For details on coming events at Linfield, visit linfield.edu/calendar.html.

A Constitution Day talk, “Democracy in Divided Times: How to Disagree Democratically,” started the series on Sept. 17

Political science department chair Dr. Patrick Cottrell said, “Democracy is classically understood as ‘rule by the people,’ but what becomes of democracy when ‘the people’ do not speak with one voice or see themselves as sharing a common political community or future?” Cottrell said other questions include:

- What implications does the 2024 U.S. presidential election have for political institutions?

- What are the effects on national and foreign policies, and individual rights and freedoms?

- Is there space for reducing polarization and bridging political divides?

The fall 2024 Pizza and Politics series will examine these questions and some of the major issues at stake in the 2024 presidential election, according to Cottrell, drawing connections to the health and long-term stability of democratic life. These events are made possible with the support of the Alexander Fund.

The talks are open to the public as part of Linfield’s mission to “connect learning, life, and community.” According to Cottrell, “The central aims are to foster student learning and promote thoughtful dialogue on these important topics among people with different perspectives in a climate of mutual respect.”