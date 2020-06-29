Governer extends mask mandate statewide starting Wednesday
Face coverings will be required statewide in indoor public spaces, including many businesses, as of Wednesday, Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday.
The new regulation is an effort to prevent Fourth of July celebrations from contributing to another massive increase in new cases of COVID-19, as Memorial Day holiday celebrations did, Brown said.
“From the beginning of the reopening process, I have said that reopening comes with the risk of seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases beyond our health systems’ capacity to test, trace, and isolate them,” Brown said.
“Over the last month, we have seen the disease spread at an alarming rate in both urban and rural counties. The upcoming July 4th holiday weekend is a critical point for Oregon in this pandemic, and we can all make a difference.”
She warned that, if people do not comply, the virus spread could worsen.
“I do not want to have to close down businesses again like other states are now doing. If you want your local shops and restaurants to stay open, then wear a face covering when out in public,” Brown said.
The Oregon Health Authority last week warned new COVID-19 cases are likely to be significantly worse in the coming weeks, just before the state’s total count jumped again, to more than 8,000, with an increase over three days of 674 new cases.
As of Monday, the state was reporting 8,485 cases. Of those, 8,121 had been confirmed, and 364 were presumptive. There have been 204 deaths, with three reported between Saturday and Monday.
Yamhill County has also witnessed a steady increase in new cases, rising to 117 as of its Monday morning report.
The best-case scenario would have the state hovering around 180 cases per day, the OHA said. However, that is “likely implausible,” given around a third of the new cases cannot be traced to a known source, the agency said. The scenarios in the state’s modeling are based on whether the expansion is attributable to an increase in transmission, or simply to expanded testing, or a combination of the two.
However, the report states, “the models suggest that transmission has increased since reopening began on May 15th.”
Under the most optimistic scenario, OHA estimated the state will see another 27,500 cases by July 16.
The “moderate” scenario would be 900 new cases per day over the next month, with daily hospitalizations rising from eight to 27 — a total of 38,300 more cases by July 16.
It predicted the worst outcome would be 4,800 new cases, and 82 hospitalizations per day — about 78,100 new infections by July 16.
Oregon state Health Officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger described the projections “a sobering reminder” of the need for caution. He stopped short, however, of suggesting the state reverse reopening, instead stressing individual responsibility.
“Think hard about your choice of activities, especially as we get close to the Fourth of July holiday,” Sidelinger said. “Ask yourself: ‘how can I reduce my risk and the risk I might pose to people around me?’ Do what you can to suppress the virus.”
He urged people to wear masks, wash their hands, maintain a physical distance of six feet, avoid large gatherings, and if you are in a group setting — like a holiday barbeque — stay outside.
Brown asked residents to keep Fourth of July celebrations small and local.
“We saw a lot of new COVD-19 cases following the Memorial Day holiday. Another spike in cases after the upcoming holiday weekend could put Oregon in a dangerous position,” she said.
“Oregonians have all made incredible sacrifices over the last several months that have saved thousands of lives. The actions we take now can protect our friends, neighbors, loved ones, and fellow Oregonians from this disease, and prevent the need for another statewide shutdown,” she said. “We are truly all in this together.”
She said Oregon Occupational Safety and Health will take the lead, along with other state and local agencies, in enforcing face covering requirements for all covered Oregon businesses.
The state reported 250 new cases on Friday, 277 on Saturday, 247 on Sunday and 150 on Monday. There were eight deaths reported over those four days.
Yamhill County reported three new cases on Friday, one on Saturday, three on Sunday and one on Monday, bringing the county, as of its Monday morning report, to 117 cases.
Comments
Jim
All the liberal little sheep should be happy now that their Queen Kate has spoken. Why should the whole state follow this? Oh I forgot Independence Day is coming and the sheep don’t like their freedom. She is the worst leader that this state could have.
Dadof4
You know Jim, you always have a lot of things to say about liberals. You call them names and belittle their ideas and I imagine they have done the same to you. In life we know each other and have collaborated a few times for mutual benefit, but I too am what you'd call a "Liberal sheep" or "snowflake". You wouldn't know it when you meet me, but that because I keep my politics private. What bugs me is when I think folks are my friends then I get on their social media or on this page and I see them name calling and essentialy trashing me. We have truly come to a sad place in this world when every issue has to be an all one way or the other issue divided by politics. I love freedom as much as you do, I want the best for my kids and grandkids just like you. I know you'll disagree, but if me wearing a mask to go to the store or when I go out could maybe stop me from spreading this to you then I think it's a small sacrifice. I hope everyone else does this as well so we can have as normal a school year as possible for our kids with as normal a sports and activities year for them as well. I know there are some that will argue they can't wear a mask, or the science is wrong or it doesnt work. I for one am willing to try anything at this point for the reasons I stated above. Today even the Vice President and Mitch McConnell strongly encouraged mask wearing. Doug Ducey in Arizona and Ron DeSantis in Florida are now also encouraging compliance. These are not Liberal sheeps and by next week the number of high level Republican leaders on board with this will have continued to grow. To those of you with your mind made up this will make no difference, I understand but hope this will not lead to arguing or name calling either. It's ok to state your views, it's also ok to listen and disagree without being rude to the person or to their belief system. Just my 2cents
Jim
Dadof4 if I offended you personally and you know me give me a call or text and I will have a civil conversation with you.i am sick and tired of being lied to by the left. Not one word has been said about the spread of this virus by rioters, looters and protesters. I have spent two months of my life at home to help stop this thing and I’m tired of the left ignoring people tearing our country apart physically and mentally. It’s not the conservative people of this country gathering by the thousands with no social distancing to loot, riot and protest but we are paying the price for it with our tax dollars and our time. Kate Brown and Ted Wheeler are to of the most liberal politicians in our country and they are letting it happen. I won’t take a knee or bow in front of anyone and liberals seem to think that’s fine. I love this country with all my heart and can’t see what is going on as helping our country. So if you don’t me like me speaking my mind but you condone tearing apart our country and history for liberal ideals we will agree to disagree.