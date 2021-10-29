By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • October 29, 2021 Tweet

Decline in COVID-19 cases slowed last week

New cases of COVID-19 in Oregon decreased last week, but at a notably slower rate than previously, while hospitalizations rose for the first time in seven weeks, from 377 to 415.

The state has been reporting 1,300 to 1,500 new cases per day. While Yamhill County was seeing new daily cases numbers in the 20s and 30s earlier this month, more recently, they have been in the 40s to 60s.

On Thursday the county reported 29 new cases and two deaths, bringing the total cases to 8,898, and total deaths to 116. The county reported 48 new cases on Wednesday.

The Oregon Health Authority released the details on three deaths in the county this week and last week: A 79-year-old man who tested positive on Oct.14 and died on Oct. 19 at Willamette Valley Medical Center; an 87-year-old man who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 17 at Providence Newberg Medical Center and a 79-year-old man who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 22 at his residence.

Hospital beds have remained in tight supply across the state, as hospitals cope with the combined pressures of COVID-19 patients, sicker patients who delayed care last year, and difficulties with staffing.

New cases decreased by 4.1% in the state. Testing decreased by 1.7%, and the ratio of people testing positive dropped slightly, from 7.6 to 7.4%.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 110 deaths from COVID-19 last week, saying it was the lowest toll since the week of Aug. 16-22.

The OHA continues to predict declines in new cases into early November.

It’s noted “a “significant contrast” in adherence to the recommended public health protocols between unvaccinated and vaccinated persons.

“Mask-wearing among unvaccinated people is about half the rate of vaccinated people. Unvaccinated people are also more likely to attend large events outdoors,” the report says.

Yamhill County reports that, for the week of Oct. 11 to 17, the most recent data available, 72.4% of new COVID-19 cases in the county were among people who were either unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated; the remaining 27.6% were vaccine breakthrough cases.

In the last four weeks, the county has seen 83 new cases of COVID-19 among children ages 0 to 9; 173 among children and teen-agers ages 10-19; 137 among people in their 20s; 140 among people in their 30s and 131 among people in their 40s. Older adults saw fewer than 100 new cases per age group, over the past four weeks.

Five children and teen-agers have died in the state.