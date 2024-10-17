Dayton, Carlton to fill council seats

##Dayton council candidate Kitty Mackin ##Dayton council candidate Robin Pederson ##Dayton council candidate Colt Wilkins ##Carlton council candidate Kevin Skipper ##Carlton council candidate Susan Turrell

General election coverage continues in this edition, with responses by candidates for contested positions on the ballot for Dayton and Carlton.

Dayton voters will fill three council seats, choosing from four candidates: incumbents Kitty Mackin and Andrew Hildebrandt, and challengers Colt Wilkins and Robin Pederson. Hildebrandt did not respond to the questionnaire request.

In Carlton, council members Grant Erickson, Kevin Skipper and Guilherme Brandao have filed for reelection; Susan Turrell, a former planning commission member, has also filed for one of the three seats. The top three vote-getters will be seated on the council. Erickson and Brandao did not submit responses to the questionnaire

Carlton Mayor Linda Watkins has filed to retain her seat, and has no challengers.

Ballots were due to be mailed on Wednesday, Oct. 16, and must be postmarked by election day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, or dropped in any of the drop boxes located in each Yamhill County city.

For races in local cities, News-Register sent questionnaires to candidates with these five questions:

1. Provide a brief biography.

2. How does your work or life experience prepare you for the position you are running for?

3. Tell readers why you are running — please speak to your motivation and purpose.

4. What are the top three issues facing the city, and how you would work to address each?

5. Describe your approach to leadership and policy formation.

Additional questionnaire responses will appear in forthcoming editions.

Dayton City Council (at large)

KITTY MACKIN

1. I’ve lived in Dayton for 26 years and have been actively involved with the community the entire time. Most of it has been connected to reading programs. I served on the budget committees for the City and School District, spent 8 years on the Planning Commission, and even hosted community blood drives. I am a Librarian Clown and recently joined the Rotary Club of Newberg.

2. I have spent much of my life watching and observing. I have a family history that includes limited mobility. I am aware of the progress that has been achieved, but we are a long way from full inclusion.

3. I have been serving the Dayton community for 26 years. I have life experiences that others don’t so I am in a position to raise awareness on the subject of mobility limitations. I am aging, so I can help keep the elderly in our plans.

4. Recent changes lead me to believe we need to create a few more written procedures to make transitions easier. We have more expenses than income; we do wonderful things but must adjust. Wheelchair access is inconsistent, it is expensive so we need to build smarter.

5. I say Please and Thank You. Not a born leader but I do make a good team player. Policies must be fully inclusive, as much as humanly possible.

ROBIN PEDERSON

1. Pederson retired from McMinnville High School in 2022 after 40 years of teaching music in public schools. She has a Bachelors in Arts and Education from Pacific Lutheran University and Master in Choral Conducting from Portland State University. She has lived in Dayton for five years and she and her husband have now started the nonprofit Performing Arts of Dayton (PAD.

2. Forty years of teaching music in schools and churches has honed my abilities to step back and see the whole picture, look ahead, stay in the moment, plan, organize and to follow through. I know the importance of learning new things, working with people of all ages, being empathetic to the needs of others, and I understand the importance of service to others. I will be tuned in to the needs of both the councilors and staff of the city, as well as the needs of the community at large.

3. Dayton is poised and ready to become a vibrant and energetic destination in Yamhill County. Quality work has already begun downtown and needs to continue in order to bring businesses and vibrancy to our town. As a city councilor, I will work with local business and with interested partners to develop programs and spaces that are welcoming to all.

4. A. Make Dayton safe and walkable. Dayton has made wonderful strides in this area by using grant money to build sidewalks to help get kids safely to school. But not all streets in town are safe yet. I’d like to help continue to search out grant money and use infrastructure funds.

B. Support the Dayton school district through the arts. Developing opportunities for students to create and perform will be life changing for Dayton kids and families. The city can find creative ways to support kids through developing and offering facilities and programs, and I would like to help guide that.

C. Support downtown Dayton businesses.

5. Discover the needs and talents of the local community. Research to learn from others, then apply what is learned to create a program that motivates people to discover and use their own gifts. My job is to inspire people to give of themselves.

COLT WILKINS

1. I’m proud to call Dayton my home. I’ve been a member of the Oregon Carpenters Union since 2022, following in the footsteps of my father, who’s been in the union for over 20 years, and my grandfather, who was a lifetime member. Growing up in a family of union workers, I learned the value of hard work

2 I’m running because Dayton is my home, and I care deeply about the people who live here. I’ve always believed in stepping up when something needs fixing, whether it’s in my own backyard or in the community.

3. My leadership style is straightforward: I believe in transparency, collaboration, and listening to the community. I’m committed to working as part of a team and ensuring that every decision I make is in the best interest of the people.

I volunteer with the Yamhill County VFW, putting up flags and participating in events, a tradition inspired by my great-grandfather. Giving back in this way is a reminder of the importance of honoring our history and those who served. I’m also personally invested in our local schools, with family currently attending Dayton Grade School. I want to ensure that they, and all the kids in our community, grow up in a town that gives them the best opportunities for a bright future. Go Pirates!

I’m also a proud member of the Dayton Fireworks Committee. This role has given me the chance to help bring people together and celebrate our community spirit, something I believe is crucial for Dayton’s future.

4. What are the top three issues Dayton, Oregon is facing, and how will I work to address them as a City Council Member?

Dayton has a few key issues that need attention. We need to manage growth. Our town is expanding rapidly, and if we’re not careful, we could lose what makes Dayton special. I’ll work to ensure responsible development that preserves our community’s character while keeping housing affordable for locals.

5. Dayton needs someone who understands the challenges faced by working families and small businesses. I’ve spent my life solving problems, and I’m ready to bring that mindset to our city government. I’ll work to ensure our town grows responsibly, our infrastructure is maintained, and our local businesses get the support they need to thrive.

Carlton City Council (at large)

KEVIN SKIPPER

1. “Growing up in Carlton, attending local schools, and volunteering with community organizations has deepened my commitment to this town, where I am proud to raise my family.” Skipper is currently President of the Carlton City Council.

2. Professionally, I work for a local utility, which has strengthened my connections to Yamhill County. My expertise in power and water infrastructure helps me understand the challenges our community faces. Through managing budgets, collaborating with contractors, supervising staff, and engaging with residents, I have gained valuable experience that equips me to effectively serve the citizens of Carlton.

3. I am running for city council because Carlton is my home. My wife and I are dedicated to raising our three children in a community that reflects our values and priorities. My primary motivation is to preserve the livability and charm of our town.

4. While we’ve made significant progress, we must address critical challenges, particularly regarding our infrastructure. Upgrading our streets and sidewalks is essential for maintaining our town’s livability. I will direct more city resources towards our street fund to complete necessary repairs and collaborate with local, state, and national partners to secure additional funding for the City’s infrastructure needs, including water, sewer, streets and sidewalks. I also aim to work with local and state planners to develop affordable and diverse housing options. Rising property prices and rents often outpace income growth, and we need a variety of housing types that meet the needs of individuals and families while preserving the rural character that residents cherish.

5. Effective leaders must have a clear vision and communicate that vision through inspiration and collaboration. Building trust within the policymaking group and engaging with the community are essential. I strive to lead with integrity and the courage to inspire others.

SUSAN TURRELL

1. I have a BS in Plant Science from University of Idaho. I worked in Oregon tree nurseries using my degree to help grow quality ornamental and street trees. Currently I work in the Hillsboro School District but for the last 21 years, I cycled daily to Lafayette for my job as a Title 1 instructional assistant at Wascher Elementary instructing students needing literacy support.

2. I joined the Planning Commission in hopes of making sure the experiences of our family would be available to newcomers as our city experienced explosive growth. As a planning commissioner. I now have a deep understanding of our city code, including how development practices work and I would use that understanding to ensure Carlton’s policy would require development to add value to rather than detract from our community.

3. My motivation to run is simple: I choose to contribute to the health and welfare of both long established families and to newcomers during this time of growth rather than complaining about the loss of our small town quality of life. Growth can and should add value to the community.

4. Here are the top three issues from my perspective:

- Explosive and poorly regulated growth including the potential gas station on the banks of Hawn Creek. Carlton has failed our residents by allowing fueling stations as a conditional use on Hawn Creek. I will ensure our City follows the lead of other cities who restrict the operations and siting of fueling stations and prevent polluted stormwater runoff from entering waterways.

- The $9 million debt for the combined police and city hall building that City staff recommended and City council approved and which our residents are now obligated to pay back. I would explore ways to reduce police spending, including contracting with Yamhill County Sheriff.

- The antiquated sewer and stormwater infrastructure that needs to be repaired to protect the residents and our environment. I question creating a new office position by hiring a “Civic Center Specialist” as our city struggles to find other ways to raise revenue to pay our debts.

5. I strongly believe in Oregon’s Statewide Land Use Planning Goal #1: Citizen involvement. I believe it is important to actively invite and encourage residents to be part of our decision making process. I would work hard to remediate the status quo in which public comments at meetings are merely tolerated but do not seem to be particularly appreciated.