By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • November 19, 2021

COVID cases decline but 3 deaths reported

Yamhill County reported fewer COVID-19 cases this week, but recorded three deaths. The Health Authority said case numbers declined across Oregon as the state vaccination rate edged over the 70% mark.

According to the Health Authority: A 76-year-old man from Yamhill County tested positive Oct. 16 and died Oct. 23 at Adventist Health Portland. A 70-year-old woman tested positive Nov. 8 and died Nov. 14 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. A 67-year-old woman tested positive Oct. 8 and died Nov. 14, also at Willamette Valley Medical Center. All three had underlying conditions.

As of Thursday, when the county reported 26 new cases, the county had recorded 9,546 cases and 128 deaths.

For the week of Nov. 1-7, 78.8% of new Yamhill County cases were among people who were either unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated, and 21.2% were vaccine breakthrough cases.

Cases among children continue to run high. The county logged 242 new cases in children or teens during the past four weeks, 94 of them involving children 9 or under.

However, children 5 to 12 are now being vaccinated, and the rate for adults is continuing to rise.

The OHA said, “Oregon now ranks 19th among U.S. states and the District of Columbia for the percentage of its total population protected by at least one dose of a vaccine. It also ranks 19th among all states and the District of Columbia in the administration of booster doses.”

The county’s vaccination rate continues to trail those of the state and nation. It stands at 59.1% of the 5 and older population for full vaccination and 63.7% for partial vaccination.

The state’s weekly report shows a 12% decrease in new cases, compared to the previous week, for a total of 5,839. However, testing was down 17%, which may have contributed.

It said hospitalizations decreased slightly, with 356 people newly hospitalized for COVID-19 last week, down from 378 the previous week.

Deaths also appear to have decreased, with 183 reported, down from 243. OHA noted, “The past two weeks of data for COVID-19 related deaths also reflect ongoing data reconciliation of COVID-19-related deaths that primarily occurred from May to August 2021.”