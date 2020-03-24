COVID-19 in Yamhill County - At a Glance

[Updated 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24]

Yamhill County, which jumped to six COVID-19 cases over the weekend remained there on Tuesday, while Oregon's total number of confirmed cases increased to 209, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

George Fox University reported on Sunday that one of its undergraduate students had been diagnosed with the disease. The university noted that state health officials are not allowing colleges to release any details, so it remains unknown where the student is, or in what condition.

"We recognize our inability to communicate specifics related to this positive case may cause frustration, and we appreciate your understanding as we adhere to the guidelines provided to us by our governing bodies," the university wrote.

It has asked all students to move out of residence halls and into permanent homes for the duration of the crisis.

Also today, Yamhill County Public Health released new information about which offices and services are available to clients.

According to the agency's Facebook page, where it is releasing information in lieu of press releases, services are available as follows:

Office Hours: Adult Behavioral Health, Family and Youth Program, and Newberg Clinic are open 8am-5pm, Mon-Fri.

The Abacus House is temporarily closed to the public, but staff are available by phone.

Health screening questions are being asked at all locations, and anyone experiencing symptoms will be rescheduled or offered support by phone. Most routine services are being provided via Telehealth as many providers are working from home. Telehealth sessions can be conducted by phone call, Apple Face Time, Skype, Zoom, etc.

MH and CD Outpatient appointments and groups are temporarily canceled as in-clinic services.

All Abacus and Community Support Services groups and community activities are temporarily canceled.

New Intakes are being triaged by the crisis teams for urgency and most will be scheduled when full clinic services resume.

Housing and Residential programs run by HHS continue to operate but are not allowing visitors at this time.

***

[Updated 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 20] COVID-19 cases in Oregon have jumped to 114, and Yamhill County now has four cases diagnosed, the Oregon Health Authority has announced.

***

[Updated, 11:32 a.m. Thursday, March 19]

Yamhill County Public Health announced on Thursday that a third case of COVID-19 has been diagnosed in the Yamhill. It said that county nurses are working to notify and isolate people who were in close contact with the person.

***

A second case of COVID-19 has been diagnosed in Yamhill County.

According to the Public Health Facebook page, “Our communicable disease nurses are conducting contact investigations to notify and isolate individuals who were in close contact with the individuals who tested positive in the last 14 days. The individuals who tested positive are self-isolating and complying with public health recommendations.”

The Oregon Health Authority announced on Wednesday that the case was among 10 additional new diagnoses in the state, and that two more people in Oregon have died of the disease, bringing the state’s death toll to three so far.

A 60-year-old woman in Lane County died at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend on March 14, and a 71-year-old man in Washington County died March 17 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. The Lane County resident tested positive for the virus March 17, while the Washington County resident received a positive result on March 16. Both had underlying medical conditions.

They are among a total of 75 people in Oregon who have been confirmed to have COVID-19. The other eight new cases were confirmed as follows: one in Benton county, two in Lane County, four in Marion County, and two in Washington County.

“We are saddened at the news of these additional lives lost in Oregon due to COVID-19,” said Patrick Allen, OHA director. “These deaths only strengthen our resolve to slow the spread of this disease in our communities. We are in this together.”

Washington County Health Officer Christina Baumann, M.D., M.P.H., said, “We are sad to learn of the first death in our county due to COVID-19. Our hearts go out to his family during this time. We are committed to slowing down the spread of this disease and to protecting those most vulnerable among us.”

County Health and Human Services Director Lindsey Manfrin has said she will not release information about people who are diagnosed with the disease.

“We are only releasing case information by county to protect confidentiality,” Manfrin told the News-Register. “Given [the] small population size of many Yamhill County cities, we are releasing as much information as possible to inform and protect the public while not divulging any details that could lead to identification of a case.”