By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • February 4, 2022 Tweet

COVID-19 deaths in Oregon more than double over previous week

Deaths from COVID-19 in Oregon more than doubled last week, going from 60 the previous week to 147 last week. As of Wednesday, there have been 6,163 deaths from COVID-19 reported in the state.

Yamhill County has reported five deaths from COVID-19 this week, although one occurred in September, during the height of the Delta variant surge. The new reports bring the county to a total to date of 181 deaths. It reported 359 new cases on Monday, 212 on Tuesday, and 238 on Wednesday. On Thursday, it reported 285 new cases. The county has now reached a cumulative total of 16,454 cases.

Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority’s weekly report said, new cases of COVID-19 for the week of Jan. 24 to 30 declined 22% from the previous week, although the state is still reporting more than 5,000 new cases per day.

Hospitalizations increased 13.9% over the previous week.

As the Omicron variant surged in January, cases among children did as well. The Oregon Health Authority reported in its weekly outbreak report that 57 students at McMinnville High School — 2.6% of the student body — had been been infected in recent weeks, with the latest onset on Jan. 23.

The report said that 18 students at Chehalem Middle School in Newberg have been infected recently, with the latest onset Jan. 20. Also reported: 20 students and one staff member or volunteer at Yamhill Carlton Elementary School as of Jan. 19; 26 students at Yamhill Carlton High School, as of Jan. 18; and 23 students at Willamina High School, as of Jan. 19.

Numerous other schools reported lower numbers of cases.

Children and teen-agers have been the fastest-growing group of new infections over the past four weeks. Recent studies have shown that Omicron is more severe in children, and that many children develop long-term problems after being infected. To date, five children and teen-agers in Oregon have died from COVID-19.

In Yamhill County in the last four weeks, 483 children ages 0 to 9 and 920 children and teen-agers 10 to 19 have been infected.

The next highest group is people in their 20s, with 933 in the last four weeks. People 80 and older saw the fewest new cases, with 118.

The OHA has so far released details on four of the five deaths the county has reported.

A 65-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 26, 2021, died Sept. 4, 2021, at Providence Portland Medical Center.

An 83-year-old man who tested positive Jan. 20 died Jan. 31 at his residence.

A 61-year-old man who tested positive Jan. 28 died Jan. 29 at his residence.

A 70-year-old woman who tested positive Jan. 18 died Jan. 30 at her residence.