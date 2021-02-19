By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • February 19, 2021 Tweet

County starts vaccinating ages 75+

Winter storms throughout the country have made vaccination shipments and clinics difficult, but the county is continuing to vaccinate as many people as it can, according to the Public Health Department, which said it received 900 doses for this week, and expected to administer all by today.

People 75 and older are now eligible for the vaccine.

The county is offering a registration form for all adults 65 and older, to sign up for notification when the vaccine is available.

The notification will include instructions on how to make an appointment. The registration form is available online. Go to the county’s webpage on vaccines, hhs.co.yamhill.or.us/publichealth/page/covid-19-vaccines, and click on the link.

For assistance, or if internet is not available, call 503-474-4100.

As of Thursday, the county had vaccinated 10,816 people with at least their first dose.

People who received their first dose from the county will be contacted by the county, to make an appointment for their second dose. The waiting time after the first dose of the Moderna vaccine is 28 days minimum, but up to six weeks is allowable.

For the Pfizer vaccine, the waiting time is 21 days, but up to six weeks is allowable. The county has been receiving doses only of the Moderna vaccine.

People who received their first dose elsewhere are asked to contact that organization to make arrangements for their second dose.