By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • January 8, 2021 Tweet

County reports three more COVID deaths

In the week after Christmas, Dec. 28 to Jan. 3, the Oregon Health Authority recorded a 17% increase in cases of COVID-19.

Yamhill County reported three new deaths the past week, along with 34 new cases on Thursday and 44 on Wednesday.

The increases bring the county to 2,864 cases to date, and 38 deaths.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, a 42-year-old Yamhill County man tested positive on Nov. 22, and died Nov. 13 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions. An 85-year-old Yamhill County woman tested positive on Nov. 24, and died Dec. 23 at her residence; she also had underlying conditions.

The death reported Thursday was a person in their 70s, but the News-Register had no further details as of press time.

According to the OHA, 13 deaths and 46 cases have now been associated with Marjorie House Memory Case in McMinnville.

According to the OHA, the county, which has a population of 108,061, has vaccinated 1,406 people to date.

The county’s website notes that it is “currently in Phase 1a, Group 1,” in which vaccine is only available to hospitals, urgent care facilities, skilled nursing and memory care providers and residents, tribal health programs, EMS providers and other first responders.

It said that, once those groups have been vaccinated, additional phase 1 groups will be offered vaccine, but that no additional phases have been determined yet.

“It will be months before a COVID-19 vaccine is widely available to everyone,” the website states.