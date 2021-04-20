By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • April 20, 2021 Tweet

County reports another death, additional cases

There have been 4,121 cases diagnosed in the county, and 75 deaths.

All Americans 16 and older are now eligible to be vaccinated, but the county is still receiving relatively few doses per week, so individuals may face a significant waiting period.

The county announced in a press release on Monday it expects 1,770 doses of Pfizer vaccine this week, with another 300 doses sent directly to primary care doctors.

Pfizer is the only vaccine currently approved for 16 and 17-year-olds.

“It is unknown if there will continue to be a supply of this vaccine brand so YCPH is using this opportunity to focus on vaccinating age eligible youth and their household members. Yamhill County is partnering with schools to contact families,” the county said in its press release.

“Getting young people vaccinated is a critical step in protecting our community. Even if someone does not get severe illness, they can still pass it along to higher risk people. Additionally, vaccination of as many people as possible is a key step in stopping new variants from forming,” County Health Officer Dr. Koenig, DO, pediatrician said in the press release.

The Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde announced on Friday that, because of an increase in cases in the Grand Ronde community, the tribe is returning to Phase 2 of its reopening plan, and pausing education activities.

The announcement said “Although some staff may be working remotely, we will continue to provide services and meet the needs of Tribal Members and the Community. Please continue to watch the Tribe’s Facebook page or the Tribe’s COVID website for updated information.”

Willamina High School is also temporarily closed due to an outbreak of COVID-19. (See related story.)

According to the Oregon Health Authority, 37,146 county residents have received at least one vaccine dose, as of Monday. The OHA lists county population at 108,061.

However, the OHA notes, people need to continue following public health guidelines, as the vaccinations provide substantial, but not complete, protection and cases continue to rise throughout the state.

“As our friends, family members, and neighbors await their vaccine, it’s critical we all work together to keep them safe. Let’s not forget the basics: wear your mask, limit gatherings—especially with friends and family who aren’t fully vaccinated—and maintain social distance,” Governor Kate Brown said on Friday.

People may sign up for notification of available appointments through the state website, at getvaccinated.oregon.gov. For assistance or more information, call 211, or 474-4100.