By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • December 4, 2020

County reports 17th death from COVID-19

Editor's Note: Friday, the state reported 35 more COVID-19 cases and two more deaths in Yamhill County. Statewide, Friday's report added 2,176 cases and 30 deaths to Oregon totals.

------

The 17th death attributed to COVID-19 in Yamhill County was announced Tuesday. The Oregon Health Authority reported an 84-year-old woman who tested positive on Nov. 19 died Nov. 23, at Willamette Valley Medical Center.

This week, the county reported 14 new cases Tuesday, 29 Wednesday and 21 Thursday, bringing its total to 1,818 to date in the pandemic. Hospitalizations in the county continue to increase, as they have statewide.

Oregon has seen record numbers of hospitalizations and deaths in recent weeks, and has a case fatality rate of 1.2%. As of Wednesday, there had been 953 deaths in the state, and 78,160 cases.

County Health and Human Services Director Lindsey Manfrin urged residents to follow health guidelines, and to quarantine for 14 days if they believe they have been exposed to the virus.

“This means no trips to the grocery store, not going to work, etc. You should literally stay in your home for 14 days,” Manfrin said. She encouraged people to prepare for such a situation by “gradually building up your supply over time. So purchasing a couple of extra supplies of food each time you go grocery shopping to slowly build it up is a good approach.”

She said Yamhill County or its community partners may be able to provide financial and other assistance in case people cannot work due to quarantine, including help with rent, groceries or other essentials.

“This is also a good reminder to those who can to donate to supportive agencies who help those in need with supports such as food,” she added.