Community Theater

Gallery Theater presents the comedy “It’s Only a Play” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 25 and 26, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at the theater, at 210 N.E. Ford St., McMinnville. The show continues each weekend through Feb. 3. General admission is $18, or $15 for students and seniors. For more information, call the theater at 503-472-2227 or visit www.gallerytheater.org.