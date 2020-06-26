By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • June 26, 2020 Tweet

Yamhill County sees biggest one day COVID increase to date

County Commissioners extended the county’s emergency declaration Thursday, and voted to send a letter to Gov. Kate Brown seeking justification for all renewals of the statewide emergency declaration enacted to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

At the request of County Administrator Ken Huffer, they also extended the county’s telework policy to Sept. 1, or the end of the state emergency declaration, whichever comes first.

Of the 109 cases, Public Health said 103 are confirmed, and six presumptive, meaning they show symptoms and have been in contact with a confirmed case, but do not yet have a confirmed case.

Three of the new cases are among people 19 or younger, two are in their 30s and one each is in their 50s or 60s. Four were recorded in the McMinnville zip code, and at least two in the Dayton zip code, but because areas with fewer than five cases are not reported by number, it is not clear whether some were in other areas of the county.

The Oregon Health Authority reported in its weekly report Wednesday that the state again saw a 40% increase in new cases over the previous week.

“The daily number of new infections again achieved new highs in Oregon since the emergence of COVID-19,” the report states.

However, it said, there is some encouraging news. “Available evidence suggests average severity of illness among reported cases is lower than it was early in the outbreak: hospitalizations and deaths remain well below their peaks, even after reported cases have been surging for 4 weeks, and the percentage of emergency department visits attributable to COVID-19-like symptoms remains below 1%.”

There are currently 189 hospitalized patients believed to have COVID-19; of those, 95 have been confirmed. There are 23 patients with COVID-19 on ventilators in the state, and another six believed to have the virus.

The Oregon Health Authority said the state saw an increase in the percentage of positive tests, from 3.1% the previous week to 3.7%, but also increased the amount of testing it is doing by 25%.

“Taken together, these data suggest that while underlying COVID-19 incidence has likely increased somewhat … increased availability and application of testing has increased the proportion of COVID-19 infections that are diagnosed,” it said.

Oregon reported 124 new cases Thursday, and two more deaths.

There have now been 7,294 confirmed cases in the state, as well as 274 presumptive cases, and 197 deaths.

The Oregon Health Authority sent a news release Wednesday, reminding the public that wearing a face covering “is one of the most effective things you can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” and masks are now required for indoor public spaces in Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington, Marion, Polk, Hood River and Lincoln counties.

Yamhill County Commissioner-elect Lindsay Berschauer, meanwhile, posted a message on Facebook urging people to lobby current commissioners against extending the mandate to Yamhill County.

“There is a strong push by your local elected officials to ask that the Governor include our county in that mix,” Berschauer wrote. “I have several concerns about this, namely that the OHA (Oregon Health Authority) does NOT recommend face masks for persons with disabilities, children under 12, or persons with medical conditions.

“Anecdotally, my father who would be considered an ‘at-risk’ person, wore an N95 mask recently and reported that it was difficult for him to breathe. He could not wear the mask for a long period of time.”

Berschauer questioned how the mandate would be enforced, and asked, “Does this mean residents with asthma will be denied service in our businesses?”

The Oregon Health Authority guidance on the mandate specifies that face shields, clear plastic shields that cover the entire face, are acceptable alternatives to cloth or paper masks.

It also specifies that children younger than 12 are exempted from the requirement, and that it also does not apply to those who have “a medical condition that makes it hard to breathe when wearing a mask, face shield, or face covering,” or a disability that prevents the individual from wearing a mask.

The guidance also states children younger than 2 should not cover their faces, but that children from 2-12 should wear a face covering “at all times” in places like grocery stores or pharmacies, where it is likely that physical distancing cannot be maintained.