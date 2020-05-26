Yamhill County COVID-19 cases often untraceable

Authorities have been unable to trace about half the new cases to any confirmed source, which means the virus is spreading undetected in the community, according to a new dashboard the state released last week.

One new zip code was added to the list of those with cases in the county: 97378. The Sheridan zip code area has fewer than five confirmed cases.

Statewide, 19 new confirmed cases and four presumptive cases were reported Monday, and 18 more were added on Tuesday. Confirmed and presumptive cases together have reached 3,967.

One new death was reported over the weekend, and two were reported on Friday, but none on Tuesday, according to Oregon Health Authority. The state's death toll is 148. In Yamhill County, no new deaths have been reported in a month.

Gov. Kate Brown has approved Phase One reopening plans for most counties, but has asked people to maintain precautions such as remaining at least six feet apart and wearing facial coverings.

The state has now tested a total of 113,770 people.