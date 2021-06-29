Sports briefs

See Ya Later’s Annual Scott Banke Memorial Golf Tourney

The See Ya Later Foundation is hosting its 21st Annual Scott Banke Memorial Golf Tournament August 7 at Michelbook Country Club in McMinnville. The event includes a silent and live auction, with proceeds going to Seeds of Hope, Youth Opportunity and scholarships.

The golf player package costs $160 and includes 18 holes and a golf cart, lunch and dinner, one free mulligan, one raffle ticket, tournament prizes and a tournament shirt and hat.

Golf check-in is 10 a.m. The opening ceremony begins at noon and a shotgun start follows at 12:15 p.m. The banquet and evening festivities commence at 6 p.m.

The Silent Auction will be held online as well as in-person August 7. The Silent Auction will be launched online on August 1. The Live Auction will be held in-person August 7.

Dinner reservations cost $40, and include a chance to participate in the Live Auction.

For more information, visit www.seeyalater.org .

Tennis association opens training for local youth athletes

MCTA has opened registration to interested participants for its summer programming. Weekly sessions will be offered throughout the season, starting June 21 at the Cowls Street courts.

Cost is $40 per week; discounts are offered for those signing up for the entire summer and scholarships are available.

Beginner lessons are offered for grades K-12 in weekly sessions – Monday through Thursday for one hour per day. Instruction includes basic playing skills, stroke techniques and court positioning.

Intermediate and advanced clinics are for grades 4-12. These twice-weekly sessions are two-hours and are designed for player with prior tennis experience. Instruction focuses on continued skill and stroke development, advanced drills, strategies and match play.

For more information, visit www.maccommunitytennis.com

Salute to Veterans Golf Classic

Michelbook Country Club is hosting its third annual Salute to Veterans Golf Classic Saturday July 24. Net proceeds support a local Veterans Emergency Relief Fund.

Registration is open to all; sign up is required by July 17.

Cost is $55 per individual or $220 for a team. Fees include a golf cart and meal. Prizes will be awarded in the scramble format. Hole sponsors are needed.

Interested participants can contact Steve Farley at spfarley@outlook.com or 503-435-8247.