Kenneth Santos 1937 - 2025

Kenneth Santos passed away at home on October 30, 2025, after an extended fight with sepsis. He was born June 18, 1937, in Oakland, California. He attended high school in Albany, California, where he met Peggy Sieg, who would become his wife of 67 years.

He and Peg lived in Lafayette, California, where they raised their four children: Virginia Galt, Joseph Santos, Carol Santos-Chavela, and Christine Santos-O’Neill. They have five grandchildren: Erika Galt, Calvin and Charlie Santos, and Chris and Connor Chavela. They lived in several places in California until 2015, when they settled in McMinnville, Oregon.

Ken worked for Pacific Telephone for 35 years as an installer, repairman, and manager, finishing his career in San Francisco. When he wasn’t working, he worked at home remodeling and repair. When he retired, he began doing woodwork and built many pieces of furniture.

Ken and Peg enjoyed traveling. They took several cruises and toured much of the U.S. and Canada. But Ken’s greatest passion was golf. He played most of his adult life. In McMinnville, he belonged to Michelbook Country Club, and played with the Men’s Club and the Galloping Golfers.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Ken at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 17, 2026, at Michelbook Country Club.