Pickleball explained; and where to find it

Rusty Rae/News-Register## Mark Pinto of McMinnville stretches to return a shot from Lori Wallick during a match Tuesday morning at the City Park pickleball courts. Rusty Rae/News-Register## Christine Sterr, visiting from Roseville, California, send the ball back over the net during a game.

City of McMinnville Parks and Recreation and the Mac Pickleball Club co-host the Saturday, Aug. 20, Saturday Summer Fun event, for kids to learn the game, starting at 10:30 a.m. The free event is open to all youth, at the City Park courts, at the west end of the park off N.W. Wallace Road and Park Drive.

The club hosts the following summer clinics at the city park courts, all scheduled from 1 to 2:30 p.m.: Aug. 24, intermediate; Sept. 7, beginner-youth; Sept. 21, intermediate. More clinics are planned for October; see club website for details: macpickleclub.net.

Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis. It is fast moving, requires hand/eye coordination and strategy, according to the Mac Pickleball Club website, which contains calendar updates, events, and more information, including fall and winter schedules

The club is working with the city on installing benches at the city park courts; the city recently made repairs to the court surface and added gates to corral errant balls headed for the parking lot. The club is working toward creating a covered pickleball facility on public or private land within the next two years, according to board member Austin Toth.

Here are the local pickleball basics:

In summer, the club plays at the city parks courts at the west end of McMinnville City Park.

The courts are open to all and there is no charge to play.

Ladies Night, for women of all levels, is Monday, 6 to 8:30 p.m.

All play at the park courts is free; cost is $5 to play at McMinnville Community Center courts during fall and winter.