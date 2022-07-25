Sports briefs

Mac High hosts youth soccer camp

McMinnville coach Adam Howard and members of the Grizzly girls’ and boys’ teams will lead a youth soccer camp at Baker Field on Evans Street August 8-10.

The event is open to all boys and girls entering kindergarten through eighth grade in the 2022-23 school year. Camp starts at 9 a.m. each day and concludes at 11 a.m.

Competitive contests and games will emphasize fundamentals. All campers receive a T-shirt.

Registration is $30 for kindergartners and $40 for all other age groups.

For additional information and access to the registration form, email Head Coach Adam Howard at AHoward@msd.k12.or.us .

Camp Spark opens to blind athletes

The Northwest Association for Blind Athletes (NWABA) hosts Camp Spark at Linfield University through July 28. Camp Spark is a comprehensive overnight sports camp for individuals ages 8 to 21, who are blind and visually impaired.

The event uses sports, physical activity and orientation and mobility as a catalyst to encourage leadership, independence, advocacy and daily living skills that contribute to overall greater quality of life.

Campers will participate in a variety of sports and recreational activities including goalball (a sport specifically developed for individuals with visual impairments), fitness, beep baseball, tandem cycling, yoga, track & field, and numerous others.

The camp is free to all participants.

2022 Wildcat Open set for Aug. 3

The Linfield Athletics team is holding the Wildcat Open Golf Tournament August 3 at The Reserve Vineyards and Golf Club in Aloha.

This event includes lunch, drinks and dinner as well as range balls, motorized carts, prize bags and a few surprise rewards.

The first 40 recent Linfield graduates (classes 2018-2022) to register receive a discounted Young Alumni rate of $99.

Sponsorship opportunities are available; contact wildcatopen@linfield.edu if interested.

Played on two championship courses, the Wildcat Open can accommodate 288 golfers this year.

Build your own team of four players or tournament organizers can assign you a group.