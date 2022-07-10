Sports briefs

Willamina students host 5K, horseshoes

Willamina’s Fourth of July celebration featured a 5K run/walk and horseshoes competition, hosted by the high school’s wrestling and cross country programs.

According to Ariah Fasana, over 19 teams competed in horseshoes in front of a couple hundred spectators.

“The horseshoes were a huge success,” he said.

The team of Greg Leno and Chris Scholten beat out the pairing of Jorma Kyllonen and Leif Kyllonen to claim the top prize in the event. Brady and Brent Bruckner finished third.

Travis Hunt, Jr. won the men’s 5K run, with Duane Geary and Don Bruce placing second and third, respectively.

In the women’s 5K, Sandra Brace crossed the finish line first, followed by Danielle Bradford and Maria Scholten.

The Under-18 5K featured a win by Willamina sophomore Zoe Brewer. Makenna Thomas was the runner-up and Palmer Heidt finished third.

A total of 20 runners/walkers competed in the 5K, Fasana said.

Dayton holds JBO playoffs

The Dayton Junior Baseball Organization (JBO) will host district playoffs for the Senior National and Minor National leagues this weekend. The Pirates feature a pair of undefeated squads in both districts, earning the right to host the initial round of the playoffs.

Games are Friday, Saturday and Sunday; times and pairings to be determined.

Senior National contests will be played at the Dayton varsity baseball field behind the grade school. Minor Nationals compete at both the Dayton varsity softball field (across from the high school) and the Legion Field (4th & Church).

Admission is free; concessions will be available at all three locations.

Local trap shooters earn all-state

Eight Yamhill County high school trap shooters nabbed all-state honors for their efforts during the spring 2022 season.

Amity’s Caleb Grauer finished second in the state with an average score of 24.30. He was only .20 points behind Oregon’s leading scorer, Dustin Hamilton of Hermiston.

Yamhill-Carlton’s Gus Brunner (23.60) and Amity’s Mason Grauer (23.40) placed in the top-25 of scorers.

Also earning all-state honors were Tigers Aaron Brunner (23.30), Walter Dahme (23.30), Jesse Luttrell (23.30) and Cecelia Petraitis (22.80) and Amity’s Mason Bell (23.20).

2022 Wildcat Open set for Aug. 3

The Linfield Athletics team is holding the Wildcat Open Golf Tournament August 3 at The Reserve Vineyards and Golf Club in Aloha.

This event includes lunch, drinks and dinner as well as range balls, motorized carts, prize bags and a few surprise rewards.

The first 40 recent Linfield graduates (classes 2018-2022) to register receive a discounted Young Alumni rate of $99.

Sponsorship opportunities are available; contact wildcatopen@linfield.edu if interested.

Played on two championship courses, the Wildcat Open can accommodate 288 golfers this year.

Build your own team of four players or tournament organizers can assign you a group.

Oregon Hall of Fame to induct Mac alum Terry Durham

Former McMinnville and Linfield athletic standout Terry Durham will be enshrined in the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame July 31 at Providence Park in Portland.

A graduate of Mac High in 1963, Durham was a three-sport star for Linfield in the mid-60s. He is already a member of the McMinnville and Linfield halls of fame.

Durham also played professional football in the Continental Football League and tried out for the Chicago Bears in 1967 and 1968. Following his professional career, he coached football with Ad Rutschman at Linfield, before leading high teams at Sunset and Klamath Falls.

In basketball, Durham worked 23 years as a referee in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Durham will be joined by seven others during the July 31 induction ceremony.