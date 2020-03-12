Sip! canceled as governor bans big gatherings

Organizers of the McMinnville Wine and Food Classic, also known as Sip!, have canceled the weekend event at the Evergreen Space Museum that typically draws thousands of people from around the Pacific Northwest.

The move followed Gov. Kate Brown’s announcement of a statewide ban on gatherings of 250 or more in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Sip! coordinator Patty Strizke sent an email to volunteers saying it isn’t known if the Classic can reschedule in 2020.

Organizers had confirmed as late as Wednesday on the Classic’s website that the event would go ahead, even as other large events were canceled in the wake of the coronavirus spread. In a bold headline, it declared: We Can’t Wait to See You!

In Oregon, there are 19 confirmed cases, according to health official announcements.

The event raises funds for St. James Catholic School’s operating budget.