Schools continue under state’s two-week freeze

Most students are attending classes via Comprehensive Distance Learning, which uses Zoom and other computer programs. That will continue at least through late January, Russell said.

Some McMinnville students have started attending Limited In-Person Instruction, as well. They might spend 90 minutes at McMinnville High School in a welding or cooking class, for instance. Elementary kids who have trouble accessing online classes or who need more supervised instruction might spend about an hour working with a teacher in a classroom.

LIPI classes, which are small and meet a couple days a week, will continue under the governor’s orders, Russell said. However, she said, the district probably won’t add any more of the LIPI classes during the freeze, as originally planned.

Colt Gill, director of the Oregon Department of Education, said Friday the freeze reflects the governor’s “commitment to returning our students to in-person instruction,” which cannot happen until Oregon reverses the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.

Gill called for McMinnville and other school districts to continue following ODE’s Ready Schools, Safe Learners protocols and metrics. “Schools that follow protocols like these are very effective at reducing the transmission of COVID-19,” he said.

He said ODE will be updating its K-12 athletics guidance soon. Currently, it allows small group of athletes to practice while wearing masks and maintaining social distance.