Recology, Arts Alliance offer artist residency

Rachel Thompson/News-Register file photo##Recology Waste Zero Specialist Kade Klienstuber, left, helps artist-in-residence Blaine Niehus unload a recycled-material coffee table in October 2025 in McMinnville’s Art Alley ahead of the Art Harvest Studio Tour. Niehus gathered most of his materials from the Recology recycling yard and gave them new life as works of art.

Chosen artists will “explore creativity through sustainability, focusing on reuse and conservation by transforming discarded materials into art.” They will be able to search for reusable materials at Recology, then turn them into unique art pieces.

They will create “pieces that reflect themes of sustainability, resourcefulness and creative reuse,” according to Kade Klienstuber, Waste Zero specialist for Recology.

Last year, welder Blaine Niehus and Jessica Husvar, who paints and creates multi-media works, were selected. They said they were inspired by the reusable items they discovered at the transfer station.

Yamhill County artists, Recology customers in Polk County and members of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde may apply.

Applications are due by May 10. Two will be chosen to receive $1,000 a month each during the four-month program, along with reclaimed materials from Recology.

The residency program will culminate in a public exhibition at Art Alley in downtown McMinnville during the Art Harvest Studio Tour in October. The artwork also will be for sale during this event, with 20% of proceeds going to the Arts Alliance of Yamhill County.

AAYC President Holli Wagner said the Arts Alliance participates in the program as a way to support both new and experienced local artists.

Selected artists receive one-year AAYC memberships and are featured in the organization’s “Artist Spotlight,” in addition to their stipend and materials.

Wagner said emerging artists benefit from mentorship and guidance on pricing, selling and developing professional materials. Established artists receive additional marketing and promotional support to expand their visibility and audience reach.

For more information about applying for the program, go to recology.com/recology-westernoregon/artist-in-residence.