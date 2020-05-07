Oregon State Fair canceled

Scheduled to run from Aug. 28 through Sept. 7, the fair was canceled to meet the state's restrictions on mass gatherings.

Gov. Kate Brown today outlined Oregon's plan for a phased re-opening, which bars festivals, concerts and other mass gatherings through September.

The Oregon State Fair Council said it "had hoped to continue the 156-year tradition," but "fully supports the State of Oregon’s measured, scientific, and responsible approach to combatting COVID-19."

The fair’s management and staff is now focused on the 2021 Oregon State Fair, which is scheduled for August 27 through September 6 of next year.