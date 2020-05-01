Meggitt to lay off 118 in McMinnville

Meggitt-Oregon Inc., the aerospace parts maker with a factory in McMinnville, told the city that it plans to lay off 118 workers on May 18, citing a COVID-19 downturn in business.

The job cuts come as Yamhill County already is experiencing a loss of more than 10 percent of its workforce. Initial claims for unemployment have totaled 5,531 since March 15.

In a letter to Mayor Scott Hill and the state’s Office of Workforce Investments, Meggitt’s human resources manager Glorimar Sanchez Lopez wrote, “It is anticipated that the terminations will be permanent.”

The company said employees were notified of the layoffs on Thursday. They include production workers and team supervisors, inspectors and employees in production, shipping, and engineering.

Meggitt had 384 employees as of June 30, 2019, according to Scott Cooper of the McMinnville Economic Development Partnership.

If that holds true nearly a year later, the layoffs would constitute a 30 percent loss of the company's local workforce.

The McMinnville plant produces over 17,000 unique parts and has a customer list featuring Boeing, Airbus, Embraer, and more, according to a profile on the MEDP website.

The parent company, Meggitt, is a British company that makes polymer components for the aerospace, defense and energy sectors. It had warned investors in February that future grown would be affected by the coronavirus and Boeing’s stopping the production of its 737 Max aircraft.

Boeing restarted production of some of its commercial airplanes in the Seattle area last week, putting about 27,000 people back to work after operations were halted because of the coronavirus, the Associated Press reported.

Boeing’s finances and reputation were in crisis before the pandemic hit. Its best-selling plane, the 737 Max, has been grounded for more than a year after two deadly crashes, and the companies faces investigations by the Justice Department and Congress and lawsuits filed by relatives of the passengers who were killed in the crashes.

A halt in Max deliveries since April 2019 has sharply reduced Boeing’s cash. Last year, Boeing posted its first annual loss in 20 years as costs from the Max disasters topped $18 billion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.