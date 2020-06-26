In McMinnville, students can play, practice while keeping apart

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Jim
Open the whole damn state for sports. Other states have been engaged already and we are a state with few deaths and low rates of the virus. Our kids mental health is at stake in this and it needs to be addressed. The state has canceled fairs and rodeos for summer that kids also participate in and at some point we need to go on with all of our lives. What’s going on right now is a test to see how far the Governor in Oregon can control all of us. It’s time to play ball.