Governor approves Yamhill County request to reopen

[Updated at 8:05 a.m. on Thursday, May 14]

Gov. Kate Brown has approved the request by the Yamhill County Board of Commissioners to reopen the county starting Friday.

"I want to be clear that reopening does not come without risks," the governor wrote to board chair Casey Kulla. "With every restriction lifted we know transmission of the virus has the potential to increase."

A phase 1 opening allows restaurants to reopen with social distancing and limits on group size, and includes a 10 p.m. curfew. Bars are not included.

Barbers, salons and massage businesses also can reopen by appointment only and with protective equipment.

The governor had previously approved a statewide lift starting Friday on non-restaurant retail businesses.

Kulla said this morning that he's "thrilled and terrified" at the prospect of the county moving into Phase I of Oregon’s reopening.

"Thrilled, because our residents, workers and businesses deserve the chance to grow and thrive amidst the pandemic," he said. "Terrified, because we remain a rural Oregon county amidst a global novel virus pandemic, and as a small county, our Public Health staff will remain on high alert and vigilant to outbreaks.

"Each of us have the personal responsibility to continue listening to our public health folks and following the simple guidance of six foot distance, wear face coverings if you are able, and proper hand sanitation. We will reemerge safely, but it will take all hands on deck.”

The county sent its request to the governor on Monday after a special session in which the county commissioners and Public Health Director Lindsey Manfrin said they were comfortable with asking the governor to reopen the county.