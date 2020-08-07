Free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday in McMinnville
There will be free walk-up testing for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at the Yamhill County Department of Human Services.
Anyone can be tested, including children, even if they don’t have symptoms of COVID-19. No ID is required, and all information is confidential.
It's been organized by Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center, the Housing Authority of Yamhill County and WorkSource Yamhill.
The screening at 368 N.E. Norton Lane in McMinnville is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tests are first come, first served.
For more information, visit virginiagarcia.org/coronavirus.
