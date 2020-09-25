Distance learning: Parents see good, bad, complications

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Hibb
I wonder how long before we start to see indicators of how treacherous this whole situation is/was and how many students ended up getting left behind in the process? Our teachers deserve a boat-load of credit and respect (in lieu of cash of course, as we do not want to overpay them) and this latest hiccup (optimistically inserted here) affords whole new challenges and will require a whole new skill set.
Sadly, our teachers are not just teachers, but also serve as glorified babysitters because of a lack of structure and nurture at home. They have to daily navigate the minefield that a public education has become and among their charges, there are and will be those students that are emotionally, financially, and in some cases physically challenged and challenging. My generation never had to worry about the possibility of yet another school shooting, as we did not have to deal with that back then, but today -alas- it is all too commonplace.
With students out of the traditional classroom and now in their own room with the door closed or out at the dining table doing their school work, there is much less supervision in place and a subsequent decay in many settings of the discipline that is needed to successfully transform these young mush-heads into proper adults one day. In light of this, what if anything is being done to encourage parents to participate in their child's education and not just leave it up to the teacher to magically make everything alright?
Parents must be involved in their children's education and if they fail to do so, then one day we will see a bumper crop of misfits crowding into drug court instead of a library.