By Tom Henderson • Staff Writer • March 20, 2020 Tweet

Businesses go creative in face of virus restrictions

Area businesses are offering gift cards, curbside and delivery services and a range of other alternative means of reaching their customers while regular commerce is restricted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Below is a sample of what companies are doing. The list, of course, is by no means exhaustive or even barely complete. But it offers a glimpse into how the business community is coping.

For restaurants, the News-Register has set up a Take-Out Menu Hub at www.newsregister.com/takeout. Restaurants can send their menus to obladine@newsregister.com to be included free of charge.

n Bierly Brewing, 214 N.E. 11th St., McMinnville, is open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday for limited to-go sales. For more information, call 541-257-5126.

n Black Rock Coffee Bar’s drive-thru service remains open at 1444 Highway 99W, McMinnville. For more information, call 503-472-6196.

n Brooks Winery, 21101 S.E. Cherry Blossom Lane, Amity, offers free curbside pickup from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Wine orders of four or more bottles are delivered free to customers’ homes within 25 miles of the winery. For more information, call 503-435-1278.

n DNA Physical Therapy & Athletics, 516 S. Trade St., Amity, offers free performance movement assessments to all middle/high school and college athletes. For more information, call 503-992-6750.

n Gills Point S Tire & Auto Service, 3100 Oregon Highway 99W, McMinnville, includes tire purchases online and installed by appointment. For more information, call 503-902-6192.

n Great Harvest Bread Co., 1135 S.W. Baker St., McMinnville. The bakery offers curbside delivery. For more information, call 503-472-0747.

n Growlers Tap Station, 1036 N.E. Baker St., McMinnville. The station offers bottles to go from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

n Mezcal Sabores de Mexico, 1208 S.W. Baker St., McMinnville, is clearing out extra kitchen goods and furniture for people who may need glassware, tables, plates, hotel pans or utensils. The restaurant also offers phone-in and pick-up services. For more information, call 503-883-9594.

n Pinot Vista Vineyards Tasting Lounge, 448 N.E. Third St., McMinnville, sells bottles to go and offers some local delivery. For more information, call 503-932-1401.

n Sage Restaurant, 406 N.E. Third St., McMinnville, offers curbside to-go service. For more information, call 503-472-4445.

n Sandwich Express, 711 Highway 99W, McMinnville. Orders can be placed online at www.sandwichexpressor.com. The drive-thru remains open. For more information, call 503-472-3500.

n Scott’s Automotive, 2600 N.E. McDonald Lane, McMinnville. Customers can use the business’ key drop anytime day or evening. For more information, call 503-472-9622.

n Third Street Books, 320 N.E. Third St., McMinnville, delivers online book orders to customers’ homes anywhere in Yamhill County from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The service was originally restricted to those in the 97128 zip code but has expanded. For more information, call 503-472-7786.

n Willamette Valley Vineyards, 240 S.E. Fifth St., McMinnville. The vineyards’ tasting room offers curbside and pick-up wine orders. During spring break, wine can also be purchased online, with free shipping on orders of more than $100 to Oregon and Washington addresses. For more information, call 503-538-1141.

Do you know of a local business taking an innovative approach during this crisis? We want to hear about it. Contact reporter Tom Henderson at thenderson@newsregister.com or 503-687-1272.