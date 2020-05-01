Boyer has record of arrests

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Stella
News register:
“A website about Boyer’s legal past started circulating in the county on Thursday through Facebook and emails. The party who created the website is unknown as the site’s URL was purchased Wednesday from an Arizona proxy firm that shields the identity of the buyer,”
Interesting. Probably just a coincidence that Starrett and her Mini Me came to Oregon from Arizona.