Board to Gov. Brown: End vaccine mandate

Comments
RichardJ
Two of our commissioners continue to waste taxpayer time with their ideological onanism.
Megmaa777
Do they waste tax payer money by questioning authority. OHA just disclosed over 500 supposed cases that didn't get reported because a "computer gliche". As a round of COVID presented in this home - vaccinated and un-vaccinated contracted COVID - the Yamhill County Health Department never verified. Two phones calls made to the county health department were never returned. How do they know only 30% of vaccinated are breakthrough cases when you can never speak to a county health official and the state's reporting system always seems to have "made a mistake". This is not questioning the ability of science to stop a virus' deadly path. This is questioning human beings on the insistence that one method is the only way to beat it.
Ogjeepman
2-1 surprise kulla is an embarrassment