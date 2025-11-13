10 Grizzlies take home All-League honors in football
The 2025 season was not favorable to the McMinnville varsity football team. Going 1-8 overall and 0-5 in league play, the Grizzlies fought through injuries and learned new concepts, while many played starting roles for the first time at the varsity level.
If measuring the year by record, no one would be pleased. But for the Grizzlies, it was less about success and more about their commitment to one another that made the season special.
Mac faced five top 20 teams in 6A, including three in their conference in No. 6 Sherwood, No. 7 Glencoe and No. 12 Newberg. A team that had a plethora of new faces was thrown into the fire. Their opponents were top tier, but the Grizzlies never stopped battling. They grinded for every yard and rarely lost sight of what was ahead.
The team’s fight stemmed from a respect for their teammates, according to senior offensive weapon and defensive back Ben Mackay, who was most proud of the bonds made this season compared to years past.
“When we stepped onto the field, I knew that the other 10 guys out there with me were going to try their hardest because we all wanted to do it for each other,” Mackay said. “We weren’t doing it for ourselves. And I’d say that bond we had — that brotherhood — was really one of the most memorable things that I’ll look back upon.”
Mackay was electric on both ends of the field as part of an inspiring group of seniors. He was also one of nine Grizzlies to receive All-League honors following the regular season’s conclusion.
Junior Elias Keleher led the team in nominations, securing First-Team status as a punter and Second-Team honors as a defensive lineman. All other Grizzlies earned honorable mentions, including seniors Grant Yochum and Bradley Thompson as linebackers, senior Koda Spencer as a safety, Mackay and junior Colin Hurley as cornerbacks, junior Daniel Dillworth as an offensive lineman, senior Bradley Fish as an offensive center and senior Drew Bizon at quarterback.
Together since middle school, Mackay and his fellow seniors were a core that bought into improving. The exodus of talent from 2024 was massive, but the Grizzlies committed themselves to getting better every day to make up for inexperience as starters.
It was also just enjoyable to collaborate, according to Mackay. The team garnered respect for one another through Wednesday morning breakfasts, dinner on Thursday nights and daily lunches.
The Grizzlies’ one win this season, a 40-0 smothering of 5A No. 36 McKay during Homecoming week, was momentous because of what it meant to the team. With it, they avoided a winless season and were able to build some momentum into future contests. It also showed how important representing McMinnville was to their fourth-year leaders.
“We weren’t playing just for each other, we were playing for the whole city and every alumni that is maybe only coming out for one game a season,” Mackay said. “We made sure to give them a show, cause we were playing for something bigger than ourselves, playing for McMinnville, playing for everything. It was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had, and I wouldn’t have traded that win for any other win.”
The Grizzlies’ varsity squad will graduate 12 seniors.
The full 2025 PAC Conference Football All-League Teams:
Offensive Player of the Year: Daniel Heninger, Glencoe, RB *Unanimous
Defensive Player of the Year: Jack Wilson, Sherwood, S
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Brock Sahlfeld, Glencoe; Isaac Bean, Sherwood
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Isaac Bean, Sherwood
Coach of the Year: Mark Gribble, Sherwood; Jeremy Johnson, Newberg
First-Team
Defensive Down Linemen
Isaac Bean, Sherwood *Unanimous
Levi Klostreich, Sherwood *Unanimous
Brock Sahlfeld , Glencoe
Ethan Hopper, Liberty
Inside and Outside Backers
Isaac Reynoso, Glencoe *Unanimous
Chace Macken, Newberg *Unanimous
Nathanial Fagan, Sherwood *Unanimous
Tayvin Crowell , Glencoe
Riley Brisson, Liberty
Defensive Safeties
Jack Wilson, Sherwood *Unanimous
Lucas Vaughn , Newberg
Defensive Corners
Ethan Hein, Newberg *Unanimous
Lincoln Schmidt, Glencoe
Specialist/Punter
Eli Keleher, McMinnville
Specialist/Kick Returner
Ethan Hein, Newberg
Specialist/Place Kicker
Brady Kunart, Sherwood *Unanimous
Offensive Guards
Isaac Bean, Sherwood *Unanimous
Landon Parker, Liberty
Offensive Tackles
Brock Sahlfeld , Glencoe *Unanimous
Levi Klostrich, Sherwood *Unanimous
Offensive Center
Porter Braun, Glencoe
Tight End
Luke Greller, Newberg *Unanimous
Quarterback
Parker Sellner, Newberg *Unanimous
Wide Receivers
Ethan Hein, Newberg *Unanimous
King Mills, Glencoe
Jaxon Rekow, Liberty
Running Backs
Daniel Heninger, Glencoe *Unanimous
Mekhi Perry, Liberty *Unanimous
Jack Wilson, Sherwood *Unanimous
Second-Team
Defensive Down Linemen
Zadek Bowlby, Newberg
Porter Braun, Glencoe
Eli Keleher, McMinnville
Tylor Johnson, Newberg
Inside and Outside Backers
Austin Wilhelm, Newberg
Julian Morales , Century
Dallas Ochoa, Liberty
Liam Vaughn, Newberg
Jayden Wallace, Sherwood
Defensive Safeties
Daniel Heninger, Glencoe
Russell Fox, Liberty
Greyson McColloch, Sherwood
Defensive Corners
Jaxon Rekow, Liberty
Bastian Bowden, Sherwood
Specialist/Punter
Brady Kunart, Sherwood
Specialist/Kick Returner
Mekhi Perry, Liberty
Specialist/Place Kicker
Ben Davis, Newberg
Offensive Guards
Zadek Bowlby, Newberg
Isaac Reynoso, Glencoe
Offensive Tackles
Liam Alexander, Newberg
Landon Duyck , Glencoe
Offensive Center
Corden Garcher, Newberg
Tight End
Dallas Ochoa, Liberty
Quarterback
Jaxson James , Liberty
Wide Receivers
Ryder Owens, Century
Michael Brandt, Sherwood
Colton Seifert, Newberg
Running Backs
Chace Macken, Newberg
Deaken Santrizos, Newberg
Lincoln Kemper, Glencoe
Jayden Wallace, Sherwood
Honorable Mention
Defensive Down Linemen
Liam Alexander, Newberg
Noah Elizarraras, Century
Landon Duyck, Glencoe
Nick Peterson, Sherwood
Charlie Westgaard, Liberty
Jackson Robertson, Newberg
James Curbow, Glencoe
Alex Herrera, Newberg
Lukas Thorne, Sherwood
Tyler Bake, Century
Inside and Outside Backers
Lincoln Kemper, Glencoe
Madox Rekow, Liberty
Grant Yochum, McMinnville
Bradly Thompson, McMinnville
Bruno Soldani, Glencoe
Brayden Decker, Liberty
Luke Greller, Newberg
Seamus Holmes, Century
Danny Maldonado, Century
Defensive Safeties
Luke Newport, Liberty
Koda Spencer, McMinnville
AJ Thomas, Newberg
Benny Hurley, Century
Collin Stortro, Glencoe
Defensive Corners
Colton Seifert, Newberg
Ben MacKay, McMinnville
Ben James, Liberty
Cam Jorgenson, Century
Berry Fonua, Glencoe
Colin Hurley, McMinnville
Charlie Green, Sherwood
Specialist/Punter
Ethan Hopper, Liberty
Ben Bondurant, Newberg
Collin Stortro, Glencoe
Specialist/Kick Returner
King Mills, Glencoe
Deaken Santrizos, Newberg
Jack Wilson, Sherwood
Ryder Owens, Century
Collin Stortro, Glencoe
Specialist/Place Kicker
AJ Schmidt, Glencoe
Joe Castro, Liberty
Offensive Guards
Logan Gardner, Newberg
Gabe Lacey, Sherwood
Micah Doelger , Liberty
James Curbow, Glencoe
Offensive Tackles
Kylan Spencer, Liberty
Noah Elizarraras, Century
Daniel Dillworth, McMinnville
Alex Herrera, Newberg
Andres Hernandez, Sherwood
Leland Reed , Liberty
Offensive Center
Colin Brady, Liberty
Bradley Fish, McMinnville
Matthew Charles Moore, Sherwood
Tight End
Noel Wood, Glencoe
Lukas Thorne, Sherwood
Tayvin Crowell , Glencoe
Quarterback
Kia Boatsman, Sherwood
Damian Elizarraras, Century
Nolan Wolfe, Glencoe
Drew Bizon, McMinnville
Wide Receivers
Ben James, Liberty
Lucas Vaughn, Newberg
Benny Hurley, Century
KJ Thompson, Glencoe
Owen Kubin, Newberg
Bastain Bowden, Sherwood
Jermaen Smith, Century
Running Backs
Abraham Castro, Glencoe
Jones Dickover, Sherwood
Ethan Morris, Sherwood
