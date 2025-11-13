By Nathan Ecker • Of the News-Register • November 13, 2025 Tweet

Mac Volleyball awarded with four All-League honors

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Molly Tharp (No. 2), Shannon Shaver (foreground) and Gabi Leikam (right) gather for celebration of a kill by Payton Daum (No. 9) during the Grizzlies match against Forest Grove on Sept. 24. Daum and Tharp were key parts of the team’s offense.

The best thing about high school sports — and any sport for that matter — is that there is always next year.

Seniors move on, graduating to become better versions of themselves, which opens doors for underclassmen to step up. Where there is an absence of leadership, a new piece always enters to take on a new role. This year’s juniors become next year’s captains, and freshmen and sophomores rise in the ranks to find out what is next in their athletic journey.

The cycle is constant, but always memorable and consistently hopeful.

This season in particular was unforgettable for the McMinnville varsity volleyball team. The squad finished with an overall record of 4-19 and went 3-9 in Pacific Conference league play. They placed sixth out of seven teams in the conference when all was said and done, but that mattered little to the group.

Of most significance were the friendships, memories and lessons the Grizzlies took away from what was ultimately an enthusiastic and enlightening season.

“This team had so much heart,” Head Coach Taylor fink said. “No matter the ups and downs, they genuinely cared for one another and played with a love for the game. Even when things didn’t go our way, they showed resilience in coming back every day, ready to compete. That sense of family and connection is something special, and it’s what kept us together through every challenge.”

Energy on and off the floor was a talking point throughout the season, and the team’s five seniors (outside hitter Peyton Ruden, middle blocker Payton Daum, middle-blocker and right-side hitter Renae Dittner, outside hitter and defensive specialist Lilli Robinson-Jimenez and setter Brooke Johnston) were constant batteries that charged the team’s spirit.

They were key to the Grizzlies’ wins on the floor and fostered healthy connections in the locker room. Players like Ruden and Daum formed lifelong bonds while playing the sport together. Even if everyone did not share the same connection, there was still a welcoming atmosphere created by the Grizzlies’ most recent departures.

Each season is different. When considering the most memorable about the ’25 iteration of McMinnville volleyball, Fink said, “I’ll remember the relationships — the laughter, the locker room moments, the way they celebrated each other’s successes. What stood out even more was the bond they shared. They reminded everyone around them that sport is about more than wins and losses — it’s about belonging, growth, and love for your teammates.”

Ruden, Daum and Dittner — outside of being supportive teammates — were also awarded with All-League honors for their performances.

Daum, a killing machine at the net, was named to the Pacific Conference First-Team. Ruden earned Second-Team status, while Dittner received an honorable mention.

Joining the honorable mentions was junior outside hitter Molly Tharp, who served up a plethora of kills alongside Ruden and Daum.

Tharp will be an important piece of the Grizzlies’ next season, along with junior Shannon Shaver and freshman Lyndlee Hawley, both of whom played heavy rotation time in 2025. Fink believes this season’s experience will be a “huge foundation” for next year’s group and is eager to watch the next class grow into their own.

“The returning players have seen what it takes — not just in terms of talent, but in mindset and consistency — and they’ll carry those lessons forward,” Fink said. “Losing five starters and two of our three captains will definitely bring change, but it’s the kind of change that can spark growth and new energy.”

“Next year’s team will have the chance to build its own identity — to take the love, connection, and passion from this season and combine it with a stronger sense of mental toughness and confidence,” Fink continued. “The dynamic will be totally different, and that’s exciting. It’s going to be refreshing to see new leaders step up, new voices emerge, and a fresh chemistry form.”

The full 2025 PAC Conference Volleyball All-League Teams are:

Player of the Year: Sofie Fox, Forest Grove

Coach of the Year: Jeff Leo, Forest Grove

First-Team

Sofie Fox, Forest Grove, S

Sydney Chrismer, Forest Grove, OH

Audrey Schmitt, Newberg, OH (All Around)

Lola Mastrantonio, Century, OH (All Around)

Molly Scout Weston, Sherwood, MB

Molly Wilson, Glencoe, OH (All Around)

Payton Daum, McMinnville, MB

Gracee Evans, Forest Grove, L

Payton Schlenker, Liberty, L

Second-Team

Sienna Sellitto, Sherwood, S

Saren Oberst, Century, OH (All Around)

Cassidy Watters, Glencoe, OH (All Around)

Pressley Baska, Glencoe, L

Eliza Cox, Forest Grove, OH

Adriana Maffia , Newberg, S

Peyton Ruden, McMinnville, OH

Reagan Johnson, Newberg, L

Honorable Mention

Makena Petrick, Glencoe, MB

Audrey Carlson, Forest Grove, MB

Ally Meyer, Glencoe, MB

Katie Douglass, Sherwood, MB

Molly Tharp, McMinnville, OH

Anna McDonough, Sherwood , S/Opp

Linnea Vargason, Sherwood, L

Briana Gomez, Liberty, OH

Ella Golda, Sherwood, Opp/OH

Ava Dodson, Forest Grove, Opp

Kaitlyn Henning, Glencoe, RS

Renae Dittner, McMinnville, MB

Peyton Lindell, Newberg, DS

Madelyn Scanlon, Sherwood, DS