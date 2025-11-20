Mac Soccer: Grizzlies combine for 19 All-League honors, Adam Howard and Isai Cuevas-George repeat with respective Coach and Player of the Year honors

Nathan Ecker/News-Register file photo##Edwin “Isai” Cuevas-George makes Sunset defenders look silly en route to a goal during the Grizzlies’ 4-0 victory in the first round of the 6A State Championship tournament. Isai scored three goals in the contest, marking his fifth and final hat trick of the 2025 season.

Wortman Stadium was raucous this season for Grizzly soccer. Both of McMinnville’s varsity squads made the playoffs and impressed on the pitch, catching the attention of opposing players and coaches alike from across the Pacific Conference.

Mac’s girls finished 7-3-5 overall and 2-0-4 in league play — the first undefeated league schedule in program history — while the boys went 11-3-2 overall and 5-1 in league play en route to a No. 6 seed in the State Championship tournament. The boys were heartbreakingly ousted in round two by Ida B. Wells, and the girls fell to Sheldon in round one. But neither loss took away from exemplary seasons by individuals from each team.

For the second consecutive year, boys Head Coach Adam Howard won Pacific Conference Coach of the Year. He was humbled by the honor but gave credit where credit is due.

“This recognition isn’t about me,” Howard said. “It’s about the people around me. Our coaching staff works tirelessly behind the scenes, and our players show up every day ready to learn, compete, and put the team first. I’m lucky to be a part of such a special group. This award belongs to all of us.”

Junior forward Edwin “Isai” Cuevas-George was also recognized, taking home back-to-back Player of the Year honors. Isai notched 24 goals this season, including three in the playoffs, and scored 12 in league play. He ended his junior campaign with four hat tricks in their final six games.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Isai,” Howard said. “This award is a reflection of his hard work, consistency, and the way he leads both on and off the field. He’s earned every bit of this recognition.”

Isai also headlined the Grizzly boys First-Team honors, which included his brother, senior Abraham “Cruz” Cuevas-George, senior forwards Jose Farias and Antonio Virrueta and senior defender Sebastian Lopez.

Mac had no Second-Team nominations, but received four honorable mentions: junior forward Jovanni Olmedo, senior midfielder Bryant Orozco, sophomore defender Kelton Curry and senior goalkeeper Diego Fabela.

Mac’s girls saw three First-Team nominations in freshman forward Cameron Baker, junior midfielder Tessa Ravia and senior defender Marley Darling-Peterson. Peterson was a steady voice on the Grizzlies backline, while Baker and Ravia combined for 24 goals on the season. Baker had 11 in her freshman stint and Ravia netted 14, four of which came in the team’s 9-1 victory over Milwaukie on Sept. 11.

Second-Team honors included junior midfielder Ailey Becker and sophomore defender Hallie Vaughan.

Rounding out the selections were three honorable mentions: sophomore midfielder Savannah Bosworth, junior defender Eden De Lavenne and senior goalkeeper Mallory Symons.

Winning the Pacific Conference girls Coach of the Year was Century’s Alec Ingraham, who led the Jaguars to their first league title since joining the Pacific Conference in 2018. Sherwood’s Caroline Fischer, a senior defender, won Player of the Year.