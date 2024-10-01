2024 Coolest Thing Made in Yamhill County
This year, a fun contest will remind local people of the important role that manufacturers play in the local economy and in overall community livability.
It is co-sponsored by the News-Register, McMinnville Economic Development Partnership, McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce and McMinnville
Industrial Promotions.
News-Register readers submitted nominations. “Tournament bracket” voting begins Friday, Oct. 11 and the winner will be honored at the 2024 Chamber Annual Dinner on Nov. 8th.
GROUP A: Adec Plastic Tubing; Aliza's Almond Cookies; Amcraft Cabinets; Applied Physics Tech Termoionic Emitters
GROUP B: A.R.E. Manufacturing Machined Parts; Bierly Bewing, Gluten Free Beer; Cascade Steel Rolling Mills GNR Steel; Chapul Farms Frass I
GROUP C: Cutting Edge Metals Dronebuster Machine Parts; DCI Dental Chair; EMPWR Nutrition Bars; ExcelTech Circuit Boards
GROUP D: Flag & Wire Coffee; Forest River Inc. RV's; Glorie Cookies; Hampton Lumber Wood Products
GROUP E: Heater Allen Beer; Humble Spirit Tabula Rasa Farms Oreos; Maysara Wines Female-made Biodynamic Wines; MHS Welding/Fabrication Dept. Cool Things
GROUP F: Miss Hannah's Gourmet Popcorn; My Hauler Claw Grappling Hook; New Energy Works / Solid Carbon Pergola @ Miller Woods; Newberg Glass Studio Reusable Glass Straws
GROUP G: News-Register Newspaper Production; NWUAV UAVs; Pure Light Botanical Beauty Lip Stick; RPS Development
GROUP H: Sherman Candles; Vanday Chocolates; William Henry, LLC Incredible Pocket Knife; Erin Hanson Gallery 3D Textured Replica Paintings
GROUP A
|
ADEC PLASTIC TUBING: Crafted with precision and durability in mind, A-dec Tubing offers seamless integration and efficient delivery of air, water, and suction to your dental equipment. Designed to meet the exacting standards of A-dec systems, our tubing ensures consistent performance and smooth operation, helping you provide exceptional care to your patients.
|
ALIZA'S ALMOND COOKIES: Driven to raise awareness of choosing low sugar, high protein products, we have created gluten-free almond cookies and other pastries made of pure almonds, honey, and other natural sweeteners and flavors. We reimagined every indulgent ingredient in our artisanal Aliza Almond Cookies creation to be mindful of the health of our consumers.
|
AMCRAFT CABINETS: We strive to provide our customers with creative storage solutions within your time and budget constraints. We use only the finest fixtures and top grade woods to produce our cabinetry, and many of our highly skilled craftsmen have been with the company for more than a decade.
|
APPLIED PHYSICS TECH THERMIONIC EMITTERS: Our thermionic cathodes are made from lanthanum hexaboride (LaB6) and cerium hexaboride (CeBix®). Both LaB6 and CeBix® are low work function materials that produce relatively high brightness cathodes that have modest vacuum requirements and long shelf-life. These cathodes provide long-term, stable operation at current densities up to 20 A/cm2, making them ideal for small spot applications such as SEM, TEM, electron beam sterilization, surface analysis, and metrology as well as large current applications like x-ray generation, lithography, and additive manufacturing.
GROUP B
|
A.R.E. MANUFACTURING MACHINED PARTS: A.R.E. Manufacturing, Inc. (A.R.E.) is a family-owned contract machine shop specializing in the manufacture of machined components using high precision CNC equipment. If you have a blueprint, we can make it! Our strength is simplifying the complex. We assist customers with the process engineering and manufacturing of innovative, cost-effective components and assemblies that bring their ideas to life.
|
BIERLY BREWING GLUTEN FREE BEER: We use naturally gluten free grains like millet, rice, buckwheat, and sorghum, and we also work carefully to make sure that our other ingredients, things like yeast, honey, hops, and spices, are also gluten free. Our malted grain comes from Eckert Malting and Brewing in California and Grouse Malt House in Colorado, both dedicated gluten free maltsters. Because some celiacs cross-react to the protein found in oats, our beer and food is always free from oats.
|
CASCADE STEEL ROLLING MILLS GNR STEEL: GRN stands for Green, Recyclable, Necessary. GRN Steel™ sets the standard for sustainability and quality without compromising on affordability - delivering a net zero carbon solution.
|
CHAPUL FARMS FRASS I: Frass is a general term that means the things that insects and their larvae leave behind. It contains excrement from all the things they consume as they so along like plant material, wood, human food, and other materials. Frass will look different depending on the insect type and what their food source is. Frass can look like little bits of dust, rust, or sawdust, or whatever the insects have been consuming.Frass also contains chitin, the main component found in the exoskeletons of insects and shellfish. The nutrients in frass are in a readily available form that allows it to function as efficiently as a mineral NPK fertilizer.
GROUP C
|
CUTTING EDGE METALS DRONEBUSTER MACHINE PARTS: Cutting Edge Metals is a metal machine shop specializing in contract manufacturing, focusing on markets such as aerospace, defense, sport optics, and high-tech. The owners of Cutting Edge have a combined professional experience in manufacturing and logistics of over 50 years; with over 25 years in executive leadership roles. Cutting Edge sets itself apart from other machine shops by beginning with our core values. Customers, employees, and stakeholders feel and understand their importance in our partnerships as we conduct good business. We value quality in every aspect of the organization and this is felt at all levels of Cutting Edge Metals.
|
DCI DENTAL CHAIR: An industry leader in dental equipment & parts, DCI is your destination for dental chairs, lights, delivery systems, and more.
|
EMPWR NUTRITION BARS: Some might think they’re just bars, but for us it’s our passion. We co-create, develop and manufacture superior bars for the leading and fastest-growing healthy snack brands so everyone can enjoy bars that are a delight to eat, while staying nutritious... including ourselves.
|
EXCELTECH CIRCUIT BOARDS: ExcelTech is a Portland Metro area Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) company, serving a broad range of dynamic hi-tech industries, since 1976. We continually answer the complex needs and demanding timeframes of OEMs with reliability, flexibility, and solid customer service.
GROUP D
|
FLAG & WIRE COFFEE: We are Flag & Wire, a specialty coffee roasting company with a desire to connect people through kindness, community, and good coffee.
|
FOREST RIVER INC. RV'S: We believe in chasing dreams, conquering goals, and then celebrating the wins. That’s why we build more than just vehicles — we craft the foundation for unforgettable adventures. Explore our top-of-the-line RVs built for weekend getaways or epic cross-country adventures
|
GLORIE COOKIES: We are a gourmet cookie company dedicated to delivering high-quality, delicious cookies made from clean and locally sourced ingredients. Indulge in the delectable world of Glorie Cookies where every bite transcends the ordinary.
|
HAMPTON LUMBER WOOD PRODUCTS: We take pride in producing carbon-friendly wood products sourced from some of the most sustainably managed forest resources on the planet.
GROUP E
|
HEATER ALLEN BEER: We use only the finest, most appropriate malts, hops, water and yeast in our beers. While our lagers are similar to those made in Germany and the Czech Republic, they are our own unique interpretation of the style. Lager beers are fermented at lower temperatures than ale, using yeast that has adapted to cooler fermentations. Low temperature fermentations create fewer “yeasty” aromas, esters, and flavors that are so common in ales. We brew lagers because we enjoy their smooth malty and hoppy character.
|
HUMBLE SPIRIT TABULA RASA FARMS OREOS: Who knew a cookie could have so much meaning? Not only are Humble Spirit’s TRFOs (Tabula Rasa Farms Oreo) delightfully nostalgic and addictive, but these sweet treats encapsulate how this Third Street restaurant works with its farm to make the world a better place. Co-Executive Chef Brett Uniss explained why the TRFOs are a genius solution to a potentially wasteful problem, “Lard is one of the delicious abundances in a farm that raises forest-pastured hogs. You can only [sell] so much lard at a farmstand … but if you whip it with vanilla and sugar and sandwich it between chocolate cookies, it’s like an Oreo.”
|
MAYSARA WINES FEMALE-MADE BIODYNAMIC WINES: Pure, female-made biodynamic wines: grown with intention, crafted in harmony with the land we farm.
|
MHS WLDING/FABRICATION DEPT. COOL THINGS: The Fabrication and Welding Pathway is designed to help students develop the technical qualifications and life skills needed to begin a career in the welding industry. It includes both courses in welding and manufacturing. A variety of welding processes are used to join units of metal. As a welder, you may work for shipyards, manufacturers, contractors, federal, state, county, and city governments, or firms requiring maintenance mechanics.
GROUP F
|
MISS HANNAH'S GOURMET POPCORN: It's always been about the people. From our first booth at the Portland Farmer’s Market in 2001 to our storefronts at Bridgeport Village and in Newberg, we've always believed that cooking up the world's best popcorn is simply our way of making people feel valued, honored, seen, and loved. That's why we're committed to creating high-quality, small-batch snacks and an experience that makes your day. Whether you’re sweet, salty, spicy, or savory, there's something for everyone at Miss Hannah's — and we can't wait for you to find your favorite!
|
MY HAULER WITH CLAW GRAPPLING HOOK: This truck picks up more weight then many front end loaders and can haul as much/more as many trailers utility trailers.
|
NEW ENERGY WORKS / SOLID CARBON PERGOLA @ MILLER WOODS: For the project New Energy Works in partnership with Solid Carbon and Elk Creek Forest Products provided a new timber frame pavilion for Miller Woods, which was raised by hand on a sunny Saturday by a group of community volunteers, partners, and many of our New Energy Works co-workers.
|
NEWBERG GLASS STUDIO REUSABLE GLASS STRAWS: The most sanitary and flavor neutral reusable straw option!
GROUP G
|
NEWS-REGISTER NEWSPAPER PRODUCTION: The News-Register is well-regarded as one of the best community newspapers in the region, and one of the last family-owned and operated ones in the Northwest. The company's printing division, Oregon Lithoprint, prints the N-R newspaper product as well as catalogues, brochures, voters' pamphlets and much more for clients throughout the county. The company also provides design and website services.
|
NORTHWESTUAV UAVS: Northwest UAV is one of America’s first one-stop UAV shops! From initial design through ground and flight testing to a finished product and production, NWUAV takes a full lifecycle approach to provide propulsion systems that are high performance, reliable solutions.
|
PURE LIGHT BOTANICAL BEAUTY LIP STICK: Organic, Natural, Ethically Sourced, Cruelty Free, Clean Ingredients
|
RPS: RPS Development Company was founded in April 2000 by Alan Roodhouse. After nearly 25 years' experience working with two major development firms in San Francisco, Alan brought his expertise to the Pacific Northwest and quickly established one of the most trusted names in the industry. As a full-service commercial developer, RPS handles every aspect of development and redevelopment projects, including property management through its subsidiary, RPS Realty LLC.
GROUP H
|
SHERMAN CANDLES: Artisan abstract, soy & paraffin wax, illuminated crystal candles made deep devotion to originality. Scented with Pure Essential Oils or unscented.
|
VANDAY CHOCOLATES: Small batch manufacturer of chocolate for bulk order wholesale (as an ingredient for your product); white label custom chocolate bars for your company; and vadnay chocolate co. label products for wholesale & retail sales. We source from qualified and reputable oregon cacao bean distributers and use beans from various regions. Simple and all natural ingredients. brownie, chocolate and caramel corn gluten-free.
|
WILLIAM HENRY, LLC INCREDIBLE POCKET KNIFE: William Henry is a luxury design studio known for heirloom-level craftsmanship, story-rich materials, and using a global network of artisans who specialize in rare and deeply nuanced techniques. Our collections includes limited-edition and hand-engraved knives meticulously crafted using rare materials like Damascus steel, fossil mammoth tooth, and gemstones. Each piece is crafted with a commitment to quality, blending traditional techniques with innovative design. At William Henry, we believe that the objects you choose to carry become a reflection of your individuality and character, making each item a treasured extension of your personal story.
|
ERIN HANSON GALLERY 3D TEXTURED REPLICA PAINTINGS: Erin Hanson's groundbreaking 3D Textured Replicas provide the texture necessary to experience the full impact and movement of her artwork. Making giclees obsolete with the greatest technological leap since the colored printer, Erin Hanson's 3D Textured Replicas are the closest thing to an original painting. Our replicas are printed using a UV ink that dries hard like acrylic paint. This allows 18 layers of ink to be printed one on top of the other, and we meticulously build up the texture to match the exact brush strokes of the original oil painting, using an ultra-high-resolution 3-dimensional scan of the original oil painting.
