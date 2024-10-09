Coolest Things '24 - Round 1 - Group A

Adec System need descriptions

ALIZA'S ALMOND COOKIES: Driven to raise awareness of choosing low sugar, high protein products, we have created gluten-free almond cookies and other pastries made of pure almonds, honey, and other natural sweeteners and flavors. We reimagined every indulgent ingredient in our artisanal Aliza Almond Cookies creation to be mindful of the health of our consumers.

AMCRAFT CABINETS: We strive to provide our customers with creative storage solutions within your time and budget constraints. We use only the finest fixtures and top grade woods to produce our cabinetry, and many of our highly skilled craftsmen have been with the company for more than a decade.