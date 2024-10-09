Adec System need descriptions
ALIZA'S ALMOND COOKIES: Driven to raise awareness of choosing low sugar, high protein products, we have created gluten-free almond cookies and other pastries made of pure almonds, honey, and other natural sweeteners and flavors. We reimagined every indulgent ingredient in our artisanal Aliza Almond Cookies creation to be mindful of the health of our consumers.
AMCRAFT CABINETS: We strive to provide our customers with creative storage solutions within your time and budget constraints. We use only the finest fixtures and top grade woods to produce our cabinetry, and many of our highly skilled craftsmen have been with the company for more than a decade.
APPLIED PHYSICS TECH THERMIONIC EMITTERS: Our thermionic cathodes are made from lanthanum hexaboride (LaB6) and cerium hexaboride (CeBix®). Both LaB6 and CeBix® are low work function materials that produce relatively high brightness cathodes that have modest vacuum requirements and long shelf-life. These cathodes provide long-term, stable operation at current densities up to 20 A/cm2, making them ideal for small spot applications such as SEM, TEM, electron beam sterilization, surface analysis, and metrology as well as large current applications like x-ray generation, lithography, and additive manufacturing.
Coolest Things '24 - Round 1 - Group A
