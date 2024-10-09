NEWS-REGISTER NEWSPAPER PRODUCTION: The News-Register is well-regarded as one of the best community newspapers in the region, and one of the last family-owned and operated ones in the Northwest. The company's printing division, Oregon Lithoprint, prints the N-R newspaper product as well as catalogues, brochures, voters' pamphlets and much more for clients throughout the county. The company also provides design and website services.
NWUAV UAVS: NWUAV is one of America’s first one-stop UAV shops! From initial design through ground and flight testing to a finished product and production, NWUAV takes a full lifecycle approach to provide propulsion systems that are high performance, reliable solutions.
PURE LIGHT BOTANICAL BEAUTY LIP STICK: Organic, Natural, Ethically Sourced, Cruelty Free, Clean Ingredients
RP ADVANCED SYSTEMS ATV: From racing across the sand dunes to taking the family for a fun family drive, the Strike Series offers your adventure Reliability, All-terrain, Durability and Extreme personalization. We can build your custom mobility solution today.
Coolest Things '24 - Round 1 - Group G
