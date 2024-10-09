Coolest Things '24 - Round 1 - Group D

FLAG & WIRE COFFEE: We are Flag & Wire, a specialty coffee roasting company with a desire to connect people through kindness, community, and good coffee.

FOREST RIVER INC. RV'S: We believe in chasing dreams, conquering goals, and then celebrating the wins. That’s why we build more than just vehicles — we craft the foundation for unforgettable adventures. Explore our top-of-the-line RVs built for weekend getaways or epic cross-country adventures

GLORIE COOKIES: We are a gourmet cookie company dedicated to delivering high-quality, delicious cookies made from clean and locally sourced ingredients. Indulge in the delectable world of Glorie Cookies where every bite transcends the ordinary.