Coolest Things '24 - Round 1 - Group C
CUTTING EDGE METALS DRONEBUSTER MACHINE PARTS: Cutting Edge Metals is a metal machine shop specializing in contract manufacturing, focusing on markets such as aerospace, defense, sport optics, and high-tech. The owners of Cutting Edge have a combined professional experience in manufacturing and logistics of over 50 years; with over 25 years in executive leadership roles. Cutting Edge sets itself apart from other machine shops by beginning with our core values. Customers, employees, and stakeholders feel and understand their importance in our partnerships as we conduct good business. We value quality in every aspect of the organization and this is felt at all levels of Cutting Edge Metals.
DCI DENTAL CHAIR: An industry leader in dental equipment & parts, DCI is your destination for dental chairs, lights, delivery systems, and more.
EMPWR NUTRITION BARS:Some might think they’re just bars, but for us it’s our passion. We co-create, develop and manufacture superior bars for the leading and fastest-growing healthy snack brands so everyone can enjoy bars that are a delight to eat, while staying nutritious... including ourselves.
EXCELTECH CIRCUIT BOARDS: ExcelTech is a Portland Metro area Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) company, serving a broad range of dynamic hi-tech industries, since 1976. We continually answer the complex needs and demanding timeframes of OEMs with reliability, flexibility, and solid customer service.
