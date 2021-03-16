Yamhelas trail supporters plead to keep plan alive

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
ErinChen
"self-serving cover for the fact they just want to pocket the land exclusively for themselves," I couldn't have said it better myself. And they'll get away with it too because these same actors have donated around $30k towards Lindsay Bershauer's campaign giving her huge incentive to ignore the overwhelming voices of her constituents who want the trail to move forward. As of today there is a change dot org petition with over 3,000 signatures in favor of the trail. Every Yamhill Citizen should be furious that our representation and possibly our county assets are for sale to the highest bidder.
EMSB
You know this could be solved by putting it to a vote of the people. Maybe its initiative petition time????? A citizens group could put together the ballot measure by gathering signatures. You don't need any commissioner approval to do that. Get it on the ballot and let the citizens of Yamhill County decide. History shows that short sighted decisions by past commissioners, (also funded by well heeled donors and special interests), have not played out well. Examples, bridge project to I-5(late 60's), and Newberg bypass project(early 70's). This present situation is no different.