County commissioners officially end pursuit of Yamhelas Westsider trail

Comments
treefarmer
A demoralizing day for Yamhill County. Thank you Mr. Kulla - it appears you did your best to present facts, logic, and fiscal responsibility. What a shame that fell on deaf ears.
Amity fan
Well imagine that, Mary Starrett accusing Leslie Lewis and Kathy George of "past boards’ malfeasance". Kathy George sounds like Al Gore - I was for it until I was against it. At some point we need to elect some true leadership to the county. The place is a mess. Big money special interests have bought the commissioners. The right wing extremists have taken this county into a deep pit, and there's no hope of it coming out. It's laughable that Berschauer touts her past experience in construction. The facts will show that there's a much different story than what she's portraying. All Starrett and Berschauer have done is drive a wedge into this community with their extremism, and its going to cost a lot of tax dollars. Its a schism that will dog this community for years.
hikerboy
I didn't vote for Kulla, but he had it right on this one. Sad day for Yamhill County.
Breelin
I hope more great citizens like commissioner Kulla step up to the plate come election time, because the others are absolute garbage and have been destroying Yamhill county with death by a thousand cuts year after year. What a disgrace!
TheGs
What a sad day for Yamhill County! While dismayed by the outcome of today's meeting regarding the trail, I wasn't surprised by Starrett's and Berschauer's decisions. However, I was horrified to watch Lindsay Berschauer's behavior. Her treatment of county staff is appalling, and her claim that past commissioners' decision were fraudulent is nonsense. The claims and opinions she spouted today throughout the meeting made it clear that she either did not take the time to find out the facts about the situation, or that she doesn't care about facts.
What a shame, what a shame... Shame on you, Commissioners Starrett and Berschauer, for playing to the special interests and not looking at the good for the whole of Yamhill County.
nrreader
I can not begin to express how disgusted I am with this vote. What a terrible loss for the citizens of Yamhill County.
Bizzyditchaz
Mary Starrett and her minion, Berschauer, are clearly NOT pro-business at all! The potential revenue to local businesses has been knee-capped.
Lindsey's behavior today was appalling towards county staff! She is not a leader, she is a bully.
tatompki
Shocked by the unprofessional lies and theatrics displayed by our newest commissioner. Multiple times after derogating staff and Commissioner Kulla and insinuating that they had lied and/or broken the law, Commissioner Berschauer was gently corrected but then would circle back around again and again. Although I believe that most of Freud's theories are bunk I can't help but think that her outrageous claims of misdeeds and sinister intentions revealed more about the inner workings of her own mind. Commissioner Kulla continued to show professionalism, the desire for collaborative problem solving (which includes an acknowledgement of the need to attend to past mistakes), and optimism despite being patronized ("kumbaya") and attacked by both Starrett and Bershauer. Kudos to effective and elected leaders who aren't bought by special interests and who see the wisdom in investing in our community. Time to roll up our sleeves and get rid of the other two.
Raven
Commissioner Berschauer is angry and rude to her colleagues and the staff of the county. She should be removed from office. If she is allowed to continue to abuse our county staff we will lose valuable people. We have dedicated staff who serve our county very well. To cast doubt on their integrity and service is only a tool she is using to make her supporters believe she is fighting for what is right and just. She is not. She is fighting for what her financial donors want her to fight, for their benefit, not the benefit of the county. Commissioner Starrett, as chair, is equally responsible for allowing Commissioner Berschauer to rudely talk about, and to, those who are serving our county as staff. They are not cardboard cutouts put up for her to throw beanbags at, they are real people with careers dedicated to the work that they do. To impugn their reputations with slanderous accusations of fraud is unforgivable and unforgettable. I almost forgot, this is about denying the people a recreational trail that could have served our community for many generations.
sandbeg2
Unfortunately I saw this day coming as soon as I heard that Berschauer had won the election. She made her intentions very clear on how she intended to follow the wishes of her financial supporters and kill the trail. The voters of Yamhill county either weren't listening or didn't really care. What a sad day for Yamhill county. A once in a lifetime opportunity just has been thrown away!
ErinChen
Thank you to Commissioner Kulla for his level headedness, polite persistence and even handed representation of all Yamhill Citizens. Commissioners Starrett and Bershauer were an utter disgrace, rude, unprofessional, incompetent and clearly beholden to special interests. I hope all County voters were paying attention.