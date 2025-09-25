Wildcat Roundup: Golf, tennis back in action; women's soccer on 4-game win streak

Whitford’s performance was highlighted by a birdie on the par-four second hole in her first round. She was also the only Wildcat to not shoot worse than bogey on any hole.

Elma, Washington native Sophia Hamilton finished next in 18th, finishing both rounds at 90. Breleigh Garcia placed 21st with rounds of 93 and 89. Her second-round score was a team-best. Addison Nations of Anacortes, Washington, placed close behind in 23rd after shooting 103 and 99 in her two rounds.

Kelly — who helped lead the Mac girls to a Pacific Conference title and championship appearance in the spring — placed 25th for Linfield, shooting rounds of 109 and 105.

The ’Cats are back in action on Sept. 29 and 30 as they head to DuPont, Washington, for the Pacific Lutheran Invitational hosted by Pacific Lutheran University at The Home Course.

Linfield men’s golf teed off its season on Sept. 13 and 14 at the Whitworth Fall Invitational at Indian Canyon Country Club in Spokane, where they finished fourth out of seven teams. They continued play on Saturday, Sept. 21 and 22, placing 12th out of 19 teams at the Saint John’s Fall Invitational at Blackberry Golf Course in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Freshman Brody Landaker and sophomore Ryder Ng led the way in Spokane behind a pair of three-under 68’s. Ng fired his under-par in the first round, and Landaker matched in round two.

In Minnesota, it was junior Douglas Bailey who led the Wildcats in both rounds, firing a total of 147 ( 3) to earn 20th place. Ng, meanwhile, placed second for Linfield, finishing in 43rd with a total of 152 ( 8).

Landaker finished 51st with scores of 74 and 80, while freshman Timothy Morach saw his first action of his career on the starting roster, posting a pair of 78s to finish 61st. Senior Kellen Hudson rounded out Linfields’s lineup, finishing in 68th with rounds of 77 and 80.

The men will join the women in DuPont next week.

Tennis

Linfield women’s tennis competed in the first of two fall tournaments over the weekend at the Pacific 5-Way Pre-ITA Tournament in Forest Grove, facing Oregon-based Northwest Conference opponents in preparation for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Northwest Regional Championships at the George Fox Tennis Center from Sept. 26 through 28.

A doubles team of sophomore Kaitlynn Canubida and junior Emily Redwood highlighted the tournament as they won 6-0, 2-6 (10-7) in a tiebreaker against Willamette University’s top team of Eva Leif and Sofia Spencer.

Linfield men’s tennis previewed its 2026 season against Northwest Conference competition over the weekend at the ITA Division III Northwest Regional Championship tournament, which took place at Linfield and George Fox.

Senior transfer Zac Nakajima headlined Linfield’s singles play, reaching the quarterfinals of the main draw before retiring with injury, while partnering with 2025 All-NWC first team selection Brooks Lerfald in doubles action to make a run to the tournament’s semifinals.

Nakajima defeated Puget Sound’s Jackson Strumpf 6-4, 6-3 before outlasting Whitman’s Guillermo Rodriguez in a tiebreak, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5). On Saturday, he faced Pacific’s Jonathan Nguyen in the round of 16 and again won by tiebreak 6-1, 7-6 (8-6). Nakajima retired due to injury during his quarterfinal match against Zach Moore of George Fox.

McMinnville High School product and Linfield junior Tommy Gabrielsen also reached the B draw quarterfinals with two impressive wins. He fell behind Puget Sound’s Aidan Kresko before storming back to win 0-6, 6-2 (10-4). He then upset No. 7 seed Gaven Soriano of Pacific in straight sets, earning the first by tiebreak before taking the second handily to advance to the quarterfinals with a 7-6 (8-6), 6-2 win.

The Linfield men head into the winter offseason before beginning the spring season at Division I Boise State on Feb. 7, 2026.

Soccer

Linfield’s women’s soccer team improved to 4-0-2 with consecutive road victories to start conference play.

Two goals by senior midfielder Lize Rendon powered the ’Cats to a 3-0 victory over Pacific on Sept. 12, while a three-goal second half propelled Linfield to a 4-1 stifling of Willamette on Sept. 14.

The women are back home this weekend, playing Whitman and Whitworth on Saturday and Sunday. Both games kick off at 12 p.m.

Linfield’s men’s soccer team was not as successful against the same opponents, falling to Pacific 1-0 and Willamette 2-1. They are now 0-6. Freshman Oliver Blanchard scored the ’Cats lone goal on a free kick from 21 yards out. It was his first career collegiate goal.

The men’s team will follow the women this weekend with matches against Whitman and Whitworth at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Volleyball

Conference play began with a 3-0 sweep (25-13, 25-19, 25-19) of Pacific in Forest Grove for the Linfield volleyball team (3-3, 1-0).

Team leaders were Junior Nore Myre with 12 kills, freshman Naia Alefaio-Foifua with 15 digs, and sophomore Pi’ilani Hirahara with 17 assists.

The ’Cats season continues at home this weekend with matches against Whitworth and Whitman on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Cross Country

Linfield men’s and women’s cross country teams traveled to Spokane for their first meet outside of Oregon, with each team competing as individuals at the Pacific Lutheran Invitational.

MHS alum and Linfield freshman Mya Budzik led the women’s team for a third-straight meet, running an average mile of 7:27.5, and completing the six-kilometer race in 27:48.4, placing 110th. Freshman Jasmine Solso (28:23.20, 116th), junior Liberty McElfatrick (31:08.40, 127th) and freshman Ximena Sanchez-Lopez (31:17.50, 128th) placed behind.

Three men competed in their respective eight-kilometer race. Freshman Marcus Stroman (28:12.60, 64th) was the highest placer, while junior CJ Brindeiro (29:34.80, 114th) and freshman Finley Wodke (32:12.90, 147th) finished behind.

Both squads’ next meet will be the Charles Bowles Invitational on Oct. 4 in Salem.

Article written with assistance of Chase Fisk and Linfield Sports Communication.