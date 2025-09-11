Wildcat Roundup: Women's soccer victorious in first home stand; volleyball splits opener

Linfield played Warner Pacific on Friday, Sept. 5, and secured their first win of the season thanks to a four-goal second half.

The ’Cats entered halftime of the contest tied at one, after sophomore Lena Caballero Uhtoff equalized the match shortly following Warner Pacific’s first goal in the 16th minute. Junior Amalia Tufts assisted with the pass to Uhtoff.

Five minutes into the second half, junior Jocelyn Jacobs received a feed from Tufts to give the ’Cats their first lead, 2-1. Sophomore defender Marley Ells extended the lead in the 58th minute, again assisted by Tufts, who finished with a game-high three assists.

Warner Pacific retaliated with a goal in the 64th minute, but sophomore Julia Alvarez returned the favor in the 75th minute with an assist from senior Lize Rendon and freshman Fia Swanson. In the 83rd minute, Rendon finished the scoring outburst with an unassisted boot into the net.

Linfield outshot WPU 18 to four, with 13 shots on goal. All four of WPU’s shots were on goal.

The ’Cats continued the success on Sunday, shutting out Redlands thanks to a clean sheet from junior goalkeeper Alexa Fritz. Fritz made two saves early in the first half and was not bothered much after as Redlands could muster just four shots against the ‘Cats defense. Fritz made three saves.

Linfield recorded 15 shots on goal and entered halftime scoreless before sneaking balls past the goalkeeper in the second half. Their first goal came in the 57th minute, courtesy of senior midfielder Ruby Lacktrup, who secured a cross from Ells, which bounced off the keeper’s hands and at the feet of Lacktrup. It was Lacktrup’s first goal of the season and fourth of her career. Her last came on Sept. 25, 2022, in a match against Lewis & Clark in her freshman campaign.

In the 77th minute, Rendon scored her second goal of the season after a long ball from Fritz, who earned the assist.

The Lady ‘Cats travel this weekend to begin Northwest Conference play against Pacific University on Friday in Forest Grove and Willamette University in Salem on Sunday.

Men’s Soccer

Linfield’s men’s soccer team (0-3-0) was home last weekend as well, but is yet to tally a mark in the win column after losses to Pomona-Pitzer College and Warner Pacific.

The ’Cats were competitive against Pomona-Pitzer, scoring their first goal of the season in the first half of play on Saturday, Sept. 6, thanks to senior Evan Stafford. It was Stafford’s first-ever collegiate goal in four seasons with the Wildcats.

Stafford’s goal tied the match 1-1, but the Hens were too much as they secured a 3-1 victory and outshot Linfield 13-7.

Linfield ended their non-conference run with a 2-0 loss to WPU on Monday. Freshman midfielder Oliver Blanchard and senior forward Sam Haynes attempted the Wildcats’ only two shots.

The men’s team breaks into conference play on Friday in Forest Grove, where they will take on Pacific at 7:45 p.m. They will travel to Salem on Sunday, facing Willamette after the conclusion of the women’s game.

Volleyball

Linfield volleyball (1-1) began its season Friday, Sept. 5, at the Oregon Trail Classic, falling to California Lutheran University in four sets to begin the day, but recovering with a four-set win over Pacific Union College.

Led by junior Nora Myre and freshman Tatum Montiel, the ’Cats took the second set against CLU, 26-24, after losing the first set 25-20. Myre finished with 11 kills and 13 digs, while Montiel chipped in 13 kills on 34 swings. But it was not enough as CLU won set three 25-11, and set four 25-18.

Linfield grabbed their first win against PU later in the day and capped set one by an ace from junior Kaylea Rietdyk that completed an 8-1 run, giving the ‘Cats a 25-15 victory in the first set.

They took set two 25-18, before dropping the third 17-25. Strong defense characterized the fourth set as they finished the win with a 25-19 swing.

Freshman setter Pi’ilani Hirahara guided the offense with 18 assists and eight digs, while sophomore Dannika Goss and freshman Naia Alefaio-Foifua combined for 23 assists to keep the attack balanced. Libero Alefaio-Foifua again anchored the backcourt with 13 digs.

The Wildcats also held a 62–49 advantage in digs, and their serving pressure produced seven aces to Pacific Union’s five.

The victory also notched first-year head coach Jenna Street her first win as a Wildcat.

Linfield continues the season on Friday and Saturday in Thousand Oaks, California, with three matches in the Cal Lu Fornia Invitational. They will face Redlands on Friday, before taking on California Lutheran University and Chapman University in a Saturday doubleheader.

Article written with assistance of Chase Fisk and Linfield Sports Communication.