Tomlin hired as new Mac football coach
McMinnville High School has announced the hiring of Ty Tomlin as its new head football coach. Tomlin, Lebanon High School's football coach for the past eight years, will replace Ryan McIrvin, who stepped down after six seasons with the Grizzlies.
Tomlin began his coaching career in 2003, spending time as an assistant football coach at both Sprague and West Salem.
In 2013, he returned to his hometown of Lebanon to become the head football coach. Since taking over the Warriors' program, Tomlin and his staff established Lebanon as one of the top-tier programs in the Mid-Willamette Conference as well as the entire 5A classification. In addition to coaching football, he has also assisted in baseball at Sprague, West Salem and Lebanon.
Comments