By Logan Brandon • Sports Editor • June 4, 2021 Tweet

Tomlin hired as new Mac football coach

McMinnville High School has announced the hiring of Ty Tomlin as its new head football coach. Tomlin, Lebanon High School's football coach for the past eight years, will replace Ryan McIrvin, who stepped down after six seasons with the Grizzlies.

Tomlin began his coaching career in 2003, spending time as an assistant football coach at both Sprague and West Salem.

In 2013, he returned to his hometown of Lebanon to become the head football coach. Since taking over the Warriors' program, Tomlin and his staff established Lebanon as one of the top-tier programs in the Mid-Willamette Conference as well as the entire 5A classification. In addition to coaching football, he has also assisted in baseball at Sprague, West Salem and Lebanon.

During the 2016 season, Tomlin led Lebanon to the 5A State Championship. Throughout his tenure, Lebanon has displayed a productive offense and consistently strong defensive units.

In addition to coaching, Tomlin will also teach at the high school. While at Lebanon, he taught Social Studies, served as the school's AVID coordinator and as the Dean of Students.

A meet-and-greet with Coach Tomlin for all football players and families will be Tuesday, June 15th at Wortman Stadium.