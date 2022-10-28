McMinnville football game to be broadcast live

McMinnville Community Media announced on Thursday that MCM-TV will broadcast McMinnville's final regular season game against Century tonight.

Live at 7 p.m. for kickoff, the telecast will be available on Xfinity Cable channels 11 and HD 331 or Ziply Fiber 29, according to a Facebook post.

With a win, the Grizzlies would clinch a postseason berth. Whether or not it would be in the 16-team state championship bracket or in the 16-team Columbia Cup bracket would be determined after this weekends games.