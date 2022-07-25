Photo courtesy Lauri Douthit## Members of the Dayton Minor National baseball team react to winning their second straight state championship Sunday in Milwaukie. The Pirates earned an 11-10 comeback over McMinnville. Photo courtesy Lauri Douthit## Dayton’s Minor National JBO team poses with their state championship bracket after defeating McMinnville 11-10 Sunday at North Clackamas Park.

By Logan Brandon • Sports Editor • July 25, 2022

STATE CHAMPIONS: Perfect season ends with title for Dayton Minor Nationals

MILWAUKIE – For the second straight season, the Dayton Minor National baseball team won the Junior Baseball Organization (JBO) state championship. The Pirates defeated McMinnville 15-4 and 11-10 to claim the state title Sunday at North Clackamas Park in Milwaukie.

Led by head coach Caleb Wegner, Dayton overcame 6-0 and 8-3 deficits in the championship. When the Pirates trailed by six early in the second inning, Wegner said his players nearly surrendered. However, encouraging words from assistant coaches Adam Douthit, Brandon Borst and Brian Douthit inspired the team to continue.

“Our kids thought it was over. We told them baseball is a game of failure, but you can’t give up,” said Wegner.

The Pirates rallied to tie the contest at 10 in the bottom of the fifth and final frame. With the bases loaded and two outs, number-eight hitter Ethan Christiansen beat out a grounder to third base and drove in the winning run.

“Ethan has been clutch all season. I knew he would get a good swing on the ball,” observed Wegner.

Dayton’s primary source of success was the players’ passion for the sport, Wegner said. When the first-year head coach held occasional voluntary practices, all 13 players showed up. Coach Wegner credited the athletes’ parents for instilling a sense of hard work in the players.

“We had lots of support from parents all season. They put in hours of dedication this year. Some of our home games felt like college baseball games because of how many people came out to support the team,” he noted.

The Pirates were a well-rounded squad this season, leading to a perfect 19-0 record. The team also placed first in the Minor National district tournament two weeks ago. Coach Wegner credited his players for “excelling in every aspect of the sport.”

Dayton’s title defense was “unforgettable” according to Wegner, and he praised every team in the eight-squad bracket for displaying sportsmanship.

“I was very impressed with every player,” said Wegner.

The Dayton Minor National championship squad consisted of Christiansen, Brandon Padilla, Carson Cross, Carson Borst, Colby Douthit, Cooper Borst, Dylan Bush, Elijah Wegner, Evan Bowlin-Burnell, Harley Douthit, Micah Mwenda, Nathan Flores and Tanner Oliveira.